10 amazing robot vacuums you can get under $400

We all deserve a robot vacuum to help us with the upkeep of our homes. Let's face it, the added stress of housework can be too much at times. Vacuuming takes effort, it can be noisy, and it can disturb your household members.

Have you ever tried to vacuum the house with pets and small kids? That's even more of a nightmare, and it can leave you frustrated and defeated, not to mention potentially resulting in a half-done job.

Dirty house no more! Investing in a robot vacuum can make your life much easier; but, are robot vacuums worth it? Of course!

We've tested just about every major robot vacuum on the market today. We can tell you exactly which robot vacuums are the best and which affordable robot vacuum is the best for your budget.

Here are our favorite choices for those looking for a new cleaning tool.

Under $200

1. Our favorite affordable vacuum

For all those hard to reach places.

Praised as the best affordable robot vacuum, the Eufy by Anker is made for people who need aggressive cleaning in hard-to-reach spaces.

This vacuum also has the ability to clean quietly for up to 100 minutes.

For those who may be rougher with their appliances, you will be pleased to know that this vacuum’s anti-scratch tempered glass and smart drop-sensing technology helps prevent your robot vacuum from falling.

The best feature is you never have to remember to charge it, because this Eufy charges automatically when it's not in use.

Get the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S at Amazon for $197.99

2. A super affordable and reliable model

The iLife V3s has anti-drop technology, so it will avoid drop offs and won’t tumble down the stairs.

If you don’t want to spend a lot of money on a robot vacuum, but you still want a reliable machine, the iLife V3s is a spectacular model. It has over 16,000 reviews with a 4.3-star rating on Amazon and overwhelmingly positive user reviews that say it doesn’t get caught on anything in its path nor does it clog with dirt and pet hair.

The iLife V3s has anti-drop technology, so it will avoid drop offs and won’t tumble down the stairs. A 90- to 100-minute battery life has this vacuum running long hours, and with self-charging capabilities, the iLife will dock itself when the battery runs low.

Get the iLife V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon for $159.99

Under $300

3. This reviewer favorite from iRobot

A robot vacuum that blends in with your décor.

If space is an issue, and you don’t have a designated spot for storing your robot vacuum, choose one that complements your home aesthetically. The iRobot Roomba 692 not only cleans dirt and dust, but it can also sense it.

This model can clean every day, while its smart sensors keep track of high-traffic areas in your home that are prone to get dirty, so it may just feel as if you have a live-in maid.

If you are looking for something that will closely mimic your cleaning habits over time as it learns your routines and cleaning schedules. Reviewers say they love that they can program a cleaning schedule through the app on their phone.

Get the iRobot Roomba 692 at Amazon for $270

4. A classic Roomba for a great price

Intelligence navigation to the rescue!

Out of all the iRobot Roombas on the market, the 675 remains the most cost-effective while still giving you the ultimate cleaning treatment. With the ability to detect stairs and its tangle-resistant rubber brushes, you can rest assured your personalized cleaning recommendations will be met and satisfied.

This iRobot gets the job done for a practical price.

Get the iRobot Roomba 675 Robot new at Lowe’s for $219.99

5. Precise cleaning you don’t need to think about

With a D-shaped design, the Neato can go flush against the wall so it will never miss a corner.

The Neato Botvac D4 is a beloved model by its users. With a D-shaped design, it can go flush against the wall so it will never miss a corner. Users love being able to set no-go areas so your vacuum will clean only the spots you want it to. It finds its charging dock with ease, so it’ll be ready to clean whenever you need it.

This vacuum really stands out because you don’t need to press a button on the machine or app to get it started. When connected to smart home technology, you can tell your Neato to start vacuuming, and it will.

Get the Neato Botvac D4 from Bed Bath & Beyond for $299

6. This highly-rated model from Shark

When 90 minutes of cleaning time is not enough.

Whether you have a bigger home, kids, pets, or just more cleaning to do, you may need a device that cleans for more than the typical 90 minutes.

The Shark Ion comes from one of the toughest cleaning brands on the market, and it gets the seal of approval from more than 3,000 reviewers on Amazon.

It comes with three brush types, avoids obstacles while cleaning, and runs for a full 120 minutes before charging.

Get the Shark Ion Robot Vacuum AV751 at Amazon for $226.66

7. A Roomba for allergy sufferers

After 90 minutes, the Roomba 5150 will dock itself to recharge before heading out for more daily cleaning.

Pet hair has a way of sticking to every surface, and regardless of how much you clean, it never seems to go away. The iRobot Roomba E5 5150 can really tackle pet dander with its dual brush technology that works hard to not miss a spot.

It can move over bumpy surfaces like TV wires without getting stuck. After 90 minutes, the Roomba 5150 will dock itself to recharge before heading out for more daily cleaning.

Get the iRobot Roomba E5 5150 Robot Vacuum at Amazon for $279.99

8. A vacuum that stays where you want it to

This robot vac is perfect for those wanting a more customized cleaning experience.

While a robot vacuum can be a major help around the house, sometimes it can go into rooms you don’t want it to or bump into furniture and objects to create an even bigger mess. The iRobot Roomba 694—on our list of best Roomba vacuums—creates a virtual barrier so that you can keep the vacuum out of rooms that you don’t want swept.

Its halo technology keeps it away from pet food bowls so you won’t come home to spilled kibble and water.

This robot vac is perfect for those wanting a more customized cleaning experience.

Get the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum at Amazon for $263.39

Under $400

9. This vacuum-mop combo from Bissell

For those that need wet and dry cleaning needs.

If you need a robot vacuum that can actively mop floors and vacuum, you'll be pleased with the Bissell SpinWave.

Its wet mopping feature effectively cleans dirt on multiple surfaces that other robot vacuums may have trouble reaching. Packed with its own cleaning solution, you don’t have to worry about tough greases and stains on your kitchen floor.

With its smart tech, it can avoid obstacles like toys and keys. According to Amazon reviewers, the Bissell SpinWave is a must-have for families who need to cut their cleaning time.

Get the Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Wet and Dry Robot Vacuum at Bed Bath & Beyond for $329.99

10. This affordable alternative to our favorite robot vacuum

Alexa, clean my carpet.

Packed with powerful performance and smart navigation, the iRobot Roomba i3 allows you to kick your feet up while your machine does the hard work. You can activate your machine through the app designated for it or with Google Assistant or Alexa.

With visual navigation and smart mapping, you won’t have to think twice about whether your vacuum is cleaning everything you need it to. This robot vac is ideal for homes with carpets and hardwood floors, as well as pets.

The iRobot Roomba i3 has the same powerful technology as the iRobot Roomba i7+, our favorite robot vacuum that comes with a charging base and costs $799. The i3 doesn't have the same number of smart features, and it lacks that self-cleaning base that won our hearts in testing, but it's still an incredibly powerful robot vacuum, and for less than $400, it doesn't get much better.

Get the iRobot Roomba i3 (3158) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum QVC for $399.99

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Top-rated vacuums that are affordable and in stock now