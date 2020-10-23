10 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

Chris McGonigal
Senior Photo Editor, HuffPost
(Photo: Umit Bektas / Reuters)

Amid the rush of news, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week that ended Friday.

Check them out below.

Above: Geese catch a ride atop a car driving on a highway to Ganja, Azerbaijan, on Wednesday.

(Photo: David Zalubowski/AP)

Flames from a wildfire light up a mountain ridge near Granby, Colorado, on Thursday.

(Photo: Eraldo Peres/AP)

Brazil’s defense minister, Fernando Azevedo e Silva, yawns during a ceremony for Aviator Day at an airbase in Brasilia, Brazil, on Friday.

(Photo: Francisco Seco/AP)

A couple in wedding outfits poses for photos in the Parc du Cinquantenaire in Brussels on Friday.

(Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI via Getty Images)

Two husky dogs watch their master swim in Lake Geneva at sunrise in Genthod, Switzerland, on Wednesday.

(Photo: Gabriel Kuchta via Getty Images)

Demonstrators light flares as they protest COVID-19 restrictions in Prague’s Old Town Square on Sunday.

(Photo: Rula Rouhana / Reuters)

A new fountain on the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, tries to break a record for the largest fountain for the Guinness World Records on Thursday.

(Photo: Issei Kato / Reuters)

A dog wears a traditional festival costume and glasses at the Sanja Matsuri, one of Tokyo’s biggest traditional festivals taking place after months of delay caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, in the Asakusa district of Tokyo on Sunday.

(Photo: Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters)

Thailand’s Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya takes pictures as she arrives for a religious ceremony to commemorate the death of King Chulalongkorn, known as King Rama V, at The Grand Palace in Bangkok on Friday.

(Photo: Adnan Abidi / Reuters)

A man watches as a boy jumps into the Yamuna River on a smoggy morning in the old quarters of Delhi, India, on Saturday.

