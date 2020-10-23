10 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

Amid the rush of news, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week that ended Friday.

Check them out below.

Above: Geese catch a ride atop a car driving on a highway to Ganja, Azerbaijan, on Wednesday.

Flames from a wildfire light up a mountain ridge near Granby, Colorado, on Thursday.

Brazil’s defense minister, Fernando Azevedo e Silva, yawns during a ceremony for Aviator Day at an airbase in Brasilia, Brazil, on Friday.

A couple in wedding outfits poses for photos in the Parc du Cinquantenaire in Brussels on Friday.

