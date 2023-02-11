10 Amazing Big Cities for Renters in 2023

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Good news for renters -- rent prices have finally started to cool thanks to an increase in supply, according to a recent study from HouseCanary. The median national rent was $2,305 at the end of 2022, and although that marks a 4.8% increase from 2021, that's a 5.9% decrease from the end of the first half of 2022, the study found.

With rent prices cooling, it's now cheaper to rent than own in several major cities across the U.S. To find the best big cities for renters, GOBankingRates looked at the rental markets across 50 major cities to find places where the rent prices are increasing at a slower rate than average, where the average annual rent is cheaper than the average annual mortgage, and where livability scores are high.

Here's a look at the best big cities for renters in 2023.

1. Columbus, Ohio

Average monthly rent: $1,308

Year-over-year change in rent (%): 6.4%

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,556

Annual savings for renting vs. owning: $2,970

Livability score: 73

2. San Antonio

3. Raleigh, North Carolina

Average monthly rent: $1,651

Year-over-year change in rent (%): 5.85%

Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,477

Annual savings for renting vs. owning: $9,917

Livability score: 74

4. Mesa, Arizona

Average monthly rent: $1,750

Year-over-year change in rent (%): 1.13%

Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,331

Annual savings for renting vs. owning: $6,971

Livability score: 77

5. Austin, Texas

6. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Average monthly rent: $1,840

Year-over-year change in rent (%): 5.17%

Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,129

Annual savings for renting vs. owning: $3,466

Livability score: 79

7. Milwaukee

Average monthly rent: $1,097

Year-over-year change in rent (%): 6.29%

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,108

Annual savings for renting vs. owning: $131

Livability score: 61

8. Fort Worth, Texas

Average monthly rent: $1,766

Year-over-year change in rent (%): 6.27%

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,989

Annual savings for renting vs. owning: $2,676

Livability score: 73

9. Jacksonville, Florida

10. Colorado Springs, Colorado

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Amazing Big Cities for Renters in 2023