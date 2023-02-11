10 Amazing Big Cities for Renters in 2023
Good news for renters -- rent prices have finally started to cool thanks to an increase in supply, according to a recent study from HouseCanary. The median national rent was $2,305 at the end of 2022, and although that marks a 4.8% increase from 2021, that's a 5.9% decrease from the end of the first half of 2022, the study found.
With rent prices cooling, it's now cheaper to rent than own in several major cities across the U.S. To find the best big cities for renters, GOBankingRates looked at the rental markets across 50 major cities to find places where the rent prices are increasing at a slower rate than average, where the average annual rent is cheaper than the average annual mortgage, and where livability scores are high.
Here's a look at the best big cities for renters in 2023.
1. Columbus, Ohio
Average monthly rent: $1,308
Year-over-year change in rent (%): 6.4%
Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,556
Annual savings for renting vs. owning: $2,970
Livability score: 73
2. San Antonio
3. Raleigh, North Carolina
Average monthly rent: $1,651
Year-over-year change in rent (%): 5.85%
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,477
Annual savings for renting vs. owning: $9,917
Livability score: 74
4. Mesa, Arizona
Average monthly rent: $1,750
Year-over-year change in rent (%): 1.13%
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,331
Annual savings for renting vs. owning: $6,971
Livability score: 77
5. Austin, Texas
6. Virginia Beach, Virginia
Average monthly rent: $1,840
Year-over-year change in rent (%): 5.17%
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,129
Annual savings for renting vs. owning: $3,466
Livability score: 79
7. Milwaukee
Average monthly rent: $1,097
Year-over-year change in rent (%): 6.29%
Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,108
Annual savings for renting vs. owning: $131
Livability score: 61
8. Fort Worth, Texas
Average monthly rent: $1,766
Year-over-year change in rent (%): 6.27%
Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,989
Annual savings for renting vs. owning: $2,676
Livability score: 73
9. Jacksonville, Florida
10. Colorado Springs, Colorado
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Amazing Big Cities for Renters in 2023