10 Affordable Places To Retire for Winter Lovers

Jordan Rosenfeld
·5 min read
LaserLens / Getty Images/iStockphoto
LaserLens / Getty Images/iStockphoto

While many retirees flee to warmer climates, there are just as many who are comfortable in the cool weather, or even prefer it. One of the benefits of cities with cold weather is that they're often more affordable, because it takes a certain kind of person to put up with it.

Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered
Important: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

GOBankingRates drew from USA Today's "America's 50 coldest cities" list to find places that will more than deliver winter weather, but also are the most affordable according to Zillow's median home values. Additionally, we drew data from state and federal census information to determine the percentage of adults over the age of 65 who live in these states.

Here are 10 of the best, most affordable places for winter lovers to retire.

sakakawea7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
sakakawea7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bismarck, North Dakota

  • Average monthly temperature range: 2.2 F to 57.4 F

  • Population: 63,353

  • Average annual snowfall: 44.9 in.

The capital of North Dakota is a cultural and historical center with lots to do and plenty of places to see, including the North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum, Fort Abraham Lincoln, and The Dakota Zoo, to name a few.

It's unsurprising that it boasts a larger number of people aged 65 and older, 17.3%, with so much to do in an affordable area. The average home value in Bismarck is $344,659.

Take Our Poll: How Long Do You Think It Will Take You To Pay Off Your Credit Card Debt?

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rochester, Minnesota

  • Average monthly temperature range: 7.7 Fto 61.3 F

  • Population: 108,179

  • Average annual snowfall: 49.6 in.

Rochester delivers cold winters with a decent amount of snowfall, with lows getting down to below 8 degrees Fahrenheit. The 65 and older population is at 11.5%, probably because of its great affordability. The average home value is $319,087.

Rochester is famous for hosting the world-renowned Mayo Clinic, but it also features such attractions as the Rochester Art Center on the Zumbro River, the Charles E. Gagnon Art Museum and Sculpture Garden, Quary Hill Nature Center, and lots of outdoors activities.

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

  • Average monthly temperature range: 6.9to 61.9 F

  • Population: 157,675

  • Average annual snowfall: 41.6 in

Sioux Falls has a lot to offer in the way of attractions, from the Kirby Science Discovery Center to the Butterfly House and Aquarium, along with libraries, parks, the zoo, aquatic centers and bingo. No surprise that 12.9% of its population is aged 65 and older.

It's still affordable, too, with average home values coming in at $311,767.

Drew S. Palmquist / Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
Drew S. Palmquist / Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

Huron, South Dakota

  • Average monthly temperature range: 6.6 F to 61.4 F

  • Population: 12,782

  • Average annual snowfall: 41.2 in.

Huron attracts a sizable amount of people aged 65 and older at 18.1%. Perhaps this is because you can still afford a house under $300,000 in a town where the average home value is $295,770.

The city is known for an excellent school system, (public and private), a state-of-the-art medical center, the Huron Event Center and Dakotaland Museum. Events include Huron Ringneck Festival, SD Women's Expo, the Antique Power Show, Parade of Lights, Stock Car Racing, and the South Dakota State Fair.

Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photograph / Getty Images
Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photograph / Getty Images

Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota

  • Average monthly temperature range: 7.5 F to 64.1 F

  • Population: 677,914

  • Average annual snowfall: 50.4 in.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul area of Minnesota, aka the Twin Cities, may not have nearly as much snowfall as some of these other cities, but it's still plenty cold and affordable. The average home value here is $289,858.

While it has a lower percentage of people aged 65 and up, at just 9.9%, there are plenty of attractions that keep retired people entertained, such as the Minneapolis Institute of Art, Mall of America, Walker Art Center, Guthrie Theater and much more.

LaserLens / Getty Images/iStockphoto
LaserLens / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Marquette, Michigan

  • Average monthly temperature range: 5.2 F to 54.6 F

  • Population: 21,399

  • Average annual snowfall: 149.1 in.

Marquette, which is near Lake Superior, is a snow-lover's paradise in winter, and at an affordable price. Here, the average home value is $272,240. It's got a high number of people aged 65 and older too, at 20.3% of the population.

Attractions include all the skiing, snow biking, and snow shoeing you can stand, as well as strong arts and culture, with museums, a performing arts center, an orchestra and more.

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

St. Cloud, Minnesota

  • Average monthly temperature range: 1.8 F to 58.4 F

  • Population: 65,996

  • Average annual snowfall: 44.9 in.

St. Cloud runs along the Mississippi River and is rich in beautiful scenery and winter fun. The average home value is $239,775, and 17% of the population is aged 65 and older.

Attractions include Munsinger Clemens Gardens, multiple golf courses, the Wobegon Trail, and the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve to name a few.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

La Crosse, Wisconsin

  • Average monthly temperature range: 8.9 F to 63.2 F

  • Population: 51,421

  • Average annual snowfall: 44.2 in.

In La Crosse, the average home value of $229,219 is a price you won't find in much of the rest of the country. The 65 and older population is at 17.4% as well, making it retiree friendly.

Attractions include parks, museums, the Riverside International Friendship Gardens, Granddad Bluff and numerous historic sites.

H2O2 / Wikimedia Commons
H2O2 / Wikimedia Commons

Aberdeen, South Dakota

  • Average monthly temperature range: 1.5 F to 59.0 F

  • Population: 26,506

  • Average annual snowfall: 37.8 in.

Aberdeen attracts retired folks for its affordable living, where the average home value is $220,359 and 17.6% of the population is aged 65 or older.

People in Aberdeen enjoy such attractions as art galleries, ice arenas, snowmobiling, hiking and biking trails, and Storybook Land.

ehrlif / Getty Images
ehrlif / Getty Images

Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan

  • Average monthly temperature range: 7.6 F to 54.5 F

  • Population: 14,171

  • Average annual snowfall: 116.7 in

In Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, 17.3% of residents are age 65 and older. The median home value is $147,920, making it the most affordable city on this list. People are drawn here to enjoy hockey, the canyon tour train excursions, the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum, and much more.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Affordable Places To Retire for Winter Lovers

Latest Stories

  • NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' rolls with new broadcast crew

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Broadcast crews sometimes face the same challenges as the NFL teams they cover. Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes. Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue to deliver at a high level. “Sunday Night Football” is on pace to be prime time’s top show for the 12th consecutive year. Through last Sunday’s overtime game between the Tampa Bay B

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Bowles: Bucs won't rest starters in regular-season finale

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight NFC South championship last weekend and have little to play for next Sunday except the prospect of taking a winning record into the postseason. Bowles said Monday, however, that he doesn’t plan to sit healthy regul

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

    The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.

  • Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points

  • Winter Classic: Bruins squeeze past Penguins at Fenway Park

    The Boston Bruins just edged out the Pittsburgh Penguins on a pair of goals by Jake DeBrusk in front of a packed Fenway Park in the 2023 Winter Classic.

  • 6 best goalie fights in NHL history

    NHL goalies have been known to deliver some of the best scraps in the history of the sport.

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Deshaun Watson preaches patience in early stages with Browns

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Along with passes and plays, Deshaun Watson is practicing patience. And like nearly everything else with Cleveland's quarterback, it's taking time. Four starts into his tenure with the Browns, Watson insisted Thursday he's not frustrated by his poor passer rating, uneven performances or any other statistics that might not be up to his past standards. While staying present, Watson is looking ahead. “It’s the long run and that’s why I came to Cleveland," he said. “It’s not about

  • Owen Beck replaces injured Colton Dach on Canadian junior men's hockey team

    HALIFAX — Owen Beck has been added to Canada's roster midway through the world junior men's hockey championship because of Colton Dach's tournament-ending injury. Beck of Port Hope, Ont., joins the host team in Halifax ahead of Monday's quarterfinal against Slovakia. Dach went to the dressing room in the third period of Saturday's 5-1 win over Sweden after delivering a check. He did not return to the game. Beck, 18, was drafted in the second round (33rd) by the Montreal Canadiens in this year's

  • Penguins' Kris Letang leaves team ahead of Winter Classic after father's death

    Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang left Boston ahead of the Winter Classic to return to Montreal after his father passed away on Monday morning.

  • Analysis: NFC is wide open heading into final weekend of NFL

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title. Another old quarterback who also wears No. 12 is one way win away from joining Brady in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers routed Minnesota 41-17 for their fourth strai

  • Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December, tying a franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. Andreas Athanasiou scored and Alex Stalock made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who have one win in

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at