10 affordable Barcalounger recliner imitations you’ve always wanted

These cozy BaraLounger imitations bring comfort at a fraction of the price

Barcaloungers are the pinnacle of recliner comfort. Their signature style is sophisticated and upscale with a price tag to match. If you’re vying for a Barcalounger but are on a budget, these recliner imitations are plentiful.

The styles of Barcalounger recliner chairs range from their classic leather wingback with brass rivets to more contemporary Eames-inspired designs. Taking inspiration from the Barcalounger classics, we found great recliner imitations ready to be ordered on Amazon.

1. Canmov Genuine Leather Recliner Chair

Genuine leather in a cool navy blue makes this recliner from Canmov a budget-friendly Barcalounger lookalike. The rivet detailing is a signature of Barcaloungers that adds an artisan touch.

To recline, simply push back, and you’ll be able to stretch out your legs. It’s a compact chair, and a fantastic option for someone looking for a Barcalounger who lives in a small space.

2. Elm Lane Evan Collindale Recliner

This chair comes equipped with a sturdy wooden frame for long-lasting durability.

The Barcalounger Kendall model features a wooden armrest for a more rustic, laid-back chair. Elm Lane’s recliner has wooden sides and a slim design that is just as pleasing as the Kendall design.

This recliner pushes back to recline. The brown fabric of the chair adds a lovely warmth you won’t get in traditional black or white furniture.

3. Christopher Knight Home Neville Push Back Recliner

The Christopher Knight Home Neville Push Back Recliner is not only rich in color, but rich in detail as well.

The rich espresso brown leather of this Christopher Knight chair welcomes you to sit down and curl up with a warm blanket and a good book. With the rivet detail, you’ll want to create a home library around this chair.

While this leather may look like the real thing, it’s actually faux. It manually reclines between 120 and 160 degrees so you can drift off for an afternoon nap.

4. Domesis Cortez Distressed Leather Recliner

The words ease and comfort come to mind when discussing this neutral recliner.

If you tend to stray toward cool neutrals over colors, go for a recliner in light tan. This Barcalounger replica has plush cushioning covered in faux distressed leather.

There are no complicated controls on this chair as you simply push back to recline.

5. Chita Power Recliner

The Chita recliner is a contemporary choice for buyers who want to remain modern with their home decor.

Barcalounger’s recliners come in all shapes and sizes including some contemporary models that embrace straight lines over a classic wingback look. The Chita recliner offers a more contemporary look.

The cognac tan faux leather is warm and inviting. It will add a sophisticated touch to any study or living room. And with its stunning looks, your house guests will never know that this leather chair is actually a power recliner. With the push of a button on the side of this recliner you can extend back up to 135 degrees.

6. Amazon Ravenna Home Recliner

Feel free to rock, swivel and recline in the Ravenna Home Recliner.

Faux leather can get hot and sticky, so you may prefer a cloth option. The Ravenna chair from Amazon allows you to swivel, rock, and recline. It has a manual pull that you’ll utilize to recline.

This is a less ornate recliner option as it has a simple design with none of the signature Barcalounger riveting. This compact option is well-suited for those looking for the comfort of a recliner in small spaces.

7. Mcombo Recliner with Ottoman

Lounging is so much better with a comfy ottoman attached.

Barcalounger’s Alder chair combines the style of an Eames chair with the signature comfort of a recliner. Mcombo’s reclining chair imitates that same style in a classic brown shade. With a side lever, you can relax back 140 degrees.

And, while this looks like a classic chair, it hides its bells and whistles. This recliner has a built-in massage function that is easily controlled with the included remote.

8. Homall Recliner Chair

This highly-rated recliner allows users to recline up to 180 degrees for anything from napping to working remotely.

There’s a reason this recliner is a fan favorite on Amazon. With over 13,000 reviews, this faux leather chair is comfortable and stylish. Coming in several different colors, you’ll find a version of the Homall chair just right for your décor.

It reclines between 90 and 180 degrees so you can get comfortable during family movie night. At a mere fraction of the price of a Barcalounger, this is an affordable comfortable choice.

9. Great Deal Furniture Reclining Club Chair

This luxurious option from Great Deal Furniture is reminiscent of your grandfather's favorite recliner.

Just like that majestic chair in the corner of your parents’ office, you’ll want to curl up in this club chair. The prestige of a club chair just got upgraded. Among the tufted cushions and riveted design, this chair reclines, too.

Made with bonded leather, this chair will age beautifully. You’ll be able to kick back and recline for years to come.

10. Great Deal Furniture Modern Recliner

Want options? The Lucas Sleek Recliner Club Chair comes in over 7 colors for you to choose from.

Recliners don’t have to be old-school. In fact, many contemporary chairs have gotten a sleek update. This chair can suit the wild stylings of Y2K décor with bright orange leather, or offer a more coastal feel with a strapping aqua blue upholstery.

It has a low profile making it suitable for small spaces. Manually push back the chair to get into reclining position, and before you know it, you may be dozing off.

