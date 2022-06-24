The 10 acts to see at Glastonbury 2022

James Hall
·4 min read
Little Simz performs at the Brit Awards - Getty
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Pyramid Stage, today, 6.15pm

Two legends. Last year, former Led Zeppelin frontman Plant and bluegrass-country singer Krauss (who has no fewer than 27 Grammies to her name) joined forces to release their second collaborative album, Raise the Roof. Their delicious harmonies will be the perfect accompaniment to the peachy skies of a Glastonbury evening.

Sam Fender, Pyramid Stage, today, 8.15pm

The summer of Sam continues. Fresh from supporting The Killers and prior to his own headline show in London’s Finsbury Park, the 28-year-old musician from North Shields will play the Pyramid Stage before Billie Eilish. This could be the defining moment thus far in the stellar career of the Geordie Springsteen.

Khruangbin, The Park Stage, today, 9.15pm

The music from this Texan trio defies categorisation. It’s a sort of trippy space rock brand of breezy funk, and it’s utterly fantastic. The band recently collaborated with soul singer Leon Bridges, who happens to be playing on the West Holts stage the following day. Might he join them? Might they join him? This could be very tasty indeed.

Sam Fender performs at Radio 1's Big Weekend - Getty
Sugababes, Avalon Stage, today, 9.35pm

There was a time when Noughties girl band Sugababes contained none of its three original members. But the classic Sugababes line-up of Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan is back. With six number one singles to their name, this hour-long set will comprise wall-to-wall bangers.

Little Simz, West Holts Stage, today, 10.15pm

Rapper Little Simz’s 2021 album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert was the year’s finest. Cinematic, soulful hip hop allied with striking and rich storytelling, the album will get the platform it deserves in her headline slot on the West Holts stage. The Islington-born musician is a captivating performer. Her set promises to be very special.

Sugababes perform at Mighty Hoopla at Brockwell Park - Redferns
Secret sets All over the site

A strong rumour is doing the rounds that dance music pioneers and Glasto favourites The Chemical Brothers will play a secret Friday night set atop the 20-metre tall, fire-spewing metal spider known as Arcadia. With log-grabbers for claws and a DJ booth suspended above the crowd, this would be something to behold. Equally unconfirmed (yet rumoured) are secret sets by Harry Styles, George Ezra and Jack White.

Paul McCartney Pyramid Stage, tomorrow, 9.30pm

At 80, Paul McCartney will be Glastonbury’s oldest ever headliner. He’s due to play for two and a quarter hours, so expect tunes taking in The Beatles, Wings, and his solo career. McCartney is capable of galvanising a crowd like almost no one else. Spine-tinging sing-alongs to Hey Jude and Let It Be guaranteed.

Harry Styles performs at Brixton Academy - Brixton Academy
Jamie T, John Peel Stage, tomorrow, 10.30pm

Jamie T’s music mixes the raucousness of The Clash with the lyricism of Billy Bragg. I imagine that the John Peel tent will be packed to the rafters for what should be an uproarious set. The 36-year-old is about to release his fifth album but fans can expect to hear clamorous old favourites including Zombie, Sheila and Sticks’n’ Stones.

Pet Shop Boys, Other Stage, Sunday, 9.40pm

The synth-pop pioneers’ spectacular live shows sit somewhere between performance art and a night down the disco. From West End Girls to Suburbia, the Pet Shop Boys will play all the hits. The success of TV show It’s a Sin, named after their signature song, should draw a new crowd. Olly Alexander, who starred in the show and performs as Years & Years, is on directly before them.

Kendrick Lamar Pyramid Stage, Sunday, 9.45pm

Like McCartney, American rapper Lamar was due to headline in 2020 before the pandemic forced the festival’s cancellation. His brand of hip hop is kaleidoscopic and compelling, containing elements of Miles Davis-esque jazz and Parliament-like funk. With lyrics that are confessional and controversial, the set will be raw, powerful and one to remember.

Glastonbury 2022 will be shown on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three and BBC Four, with full coverage through the dedicated Glastonbury channel on iPlayer. For live updates, follow the Telegraph’s coverage at telegraph.co.uk/glastonbury-festival

