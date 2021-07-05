10 actresses who wowed us with their bikini bodies

International Bikini Day is celebrated on July 5, every year and is a great day to remember that no matter what your body type or size is, a two-piece swimsuit will bring out the sexy in you.

Take for example our Bollywood queens, who have been posting some stunning pictures in their bikini bodies.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani can very well be a mermaid and we won't be surprised. The actress is known for posting pictures on social media clad in teeny-tiny bikini that flaunts her ever toned body.

Janhvi Kapoor

On a recent trip with her friends for a beach vacation, Janhvi Kapoor shared some fun memories that made us want to plan a trip with our girlfriends.

Alaya F

Alaya F knows how to chill out with a day by the pool and get some sun in her cute little bikini.

Esha Gupta

BRB, just looking up flight tickets to go to the beach to get Esha Gupta's golden tan.

Ileana D'cruz

From Ileana's Instagram account, it is proven that the actress is a water baby.

Malaika Arora

A fitness freak and a yoga advocate, it is no wonder that Malaika looks great in anything she wears, even a leopard print swimsuit.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya shows off her bohemian side on the beach with a colourful shrug/jacket over her plain bikini.

Parineeti Chopra

How great does Parineeti look in a simple black bikini with a pair of sunglasses? Talk about understated chic.

Lisa Haydon

The yummy mommy of three often shares pictures of her enjoying the ocean or surfing the waves, even the baby bump doesn't stop her from doing what she loves and flaunting her body.