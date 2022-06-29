14 Abortion Funds To Donate To Now That Roe v. Wade Is Overturned

Sabrina Talbert
·4 min read
14 Abortion Funds To Donate To Now That Roe v. Wade Is Overturned

On June 24, the Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v. Wade, striking down the decades-old right to legally obtain an abortion. Although the decision does not make abortion illegal nationwide, it solidifies the fact that abortion is no longer a constitutional right, meaning that individual states will decide whether to ban the practice or set tighter restrictions.

As America enters a post-Roe era, people everywhere are concerned about their reproductive rights and have already begun organizing and trying to find ways to help.

"Right now, we need resources as we continue to gear up for the surge of people seeking abortion care from states where abortion is going to be quickly banned," says Jackie Dilworth, director of marketing and communications for Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, a non-profit abortion provider operating clinics in several states. "The negative domino effect of these trigger bans is imminent, so we want to be in a position to help as many as possible."

The best form of immediate action is to donate, according to Dr. Deb Risisky, Professor and Undergraduate Coordinator in Public Health at Southern Connecticut State University.

Meet the experts: Jackie Dilworth is the director of marketing and communications for Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, a non-profit abortion provider operating clinics in several states. Dr. Deb Risiskyis a professor and undergraduate coordinator in Public Health at Southern Connecticut State University.

How do I make sure I'm donating to a legit fund?

If you're worried about whether or not a fund is legit, Dilworth suggests checking with the IRS to see their online database where you can check whether an organization is registered. You can also find out if your donation is tax-deductible and if the fund is operating as a non-profit or 501c3.

Additionally, you should be doing a deep dive into the organization before donating to make sure they're giving your money to the right causes. "There [are] all these like pregnancy clinics, and a lot of women are thinking that they're going to get counseling for abortions, when in fact, they're not, it's actually the opposite," says Risisky. "There's a lot of false advertising."

She also explains that while we should consider donating to organizations in states where restrictions and bans are in place, clinics in nearby states where abortion is still legal will also likely see an overwhelming influx of patients, and will need just as much support.

If you're ready to get involved, read on for a solid list of abortion funds you can donate to support abortion rights by region.

Southern funds:

Access Reproductive Care-Southeast or (ARC Southeast): Supports southerners in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee by providing funding and logistical support to ensure safe reproductive care, including abortion service.

DONATE

Kentucky Health Justice Network: Helps those seeking abortion with financial assistance, transportation, and more. They also host workshops on reproductive justice to spread awareness.

DONATE

Whole Woman's Health Alliance - Stigma Relief Fund: This fund helps those who cannot afford to pay for an entire abortion on their own. The Virginia-based group also helps fight the stigma of abortions.

DONATE

The Afiya Center (TAC): Based in North Texas and founded and directed by Black women, this center provides women with programs and resources for reproductive justice, HIV, abortion access education, and maternal mortality.

DONATE

Carolina Abortion Fund (CAF): With a focus in those seeking an abortion in North and South Carolina, this fund works with clinics to provide grants to patients who can't afford the full cost of the abortion.

DONATE

Northwestern funds:

Northwest Abortion Access Fund: Supports those living in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska by helping people pay for their abortion care. They send funding directly to clinics, help people get to and from their clinic, and help those receiving treatment find a safe place to stay.

DONATE

Chelsea’s Fund (Formerly Women for Women): This fund provides Wyoming residents with information about abortion providers near them. They also financially assist those who cannot afford an abortion.

DONATE

Northeastern funds:

Reproductive Freedom Fund of New Hampshire: This group provides direct funding to individuals who need help finding a provider and gaining financial assistance.

DONATE

Western Pennsylvania Fund for Choice: By donating to this fund, you can help with a client's abortion, transportation, and other costs that come with undergoing the procedure.

DONATE

New York Abortion Access Fund: Supports anyone living in or traveling to New York that is unable to fully pay for an abortion. They provide financial assistance and connections to other helpful resources.

DONATE

Midwestern funds:

Iowa Abortion Access Fund: Provides financial resources and counseling to those seeking abortions in Iowa. This non-profit team runs off of community donations.

DONATE

Reclaim MI WIN Fund: Provides financial assistance to those who need additional funds for their abortion or unanticipated costs leading up to their appointment, including medications, transportation, and child care.

DONATE

Western funds:

Abortion Access Fund (Nebraska): Provides funding for clinic owners, providers, and patients in Nebraska.

DONATE

Indigenous Women Rising: Based in New Mexico, this fund is available for all indigenous groups in the United States and Canada who are seeking an abortion.

Donate

You Might Also Like

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Report: Coveted coach Barry Trotz is stepping away from hockey

    Barry Trotz is reportedly passing on the Winnipeg Jets job to focus on his family, but isn't ruling out a return to coaching in the future.

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • The Tampa Bay Lightning shouldn't be eulogized yet

    Don't be so quick to declare an end to the Lightning dynasty.

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • McIntosh wins record second gold, fourth medal as Canada completes best-ever showing

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Fifteen-year-old Summer McIntosh became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a FINA world championships on Saturday with a victory in the women’s 400-metre individual medley. Canada's swimming team added to its best-ever medal performance at the worlds in the pool with two more podium finishes on the last day. The women’s 4x100-metre medley relay added a bronze as anchor Penny Oleksiak became Canada’s all-time most decorated swimmer at a world championships with nine

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Fans unhappy with Avalanche reporter for celebrating with Stanley Cup

    The Avalanche's Stanley Cup celebrations may have involved one too many people, according to some fans on Twitter.

  • What Sadio Mané’s departure means for the Reds

    The Senegalese football star is joining the German Club, but what’s his new contract and how is Liverpool going to replace him?

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Phils' Harper on IL with broken thumb, no date for return

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a broken left thumb and the Philadelphia Phillies haven't yet announced a timeline for his return. Former No. 1 overall draft pick Mickey Moniak was recalled from Triple-A to take Harper's roster spot. Harper's thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Saturday night. Harper will see a specialist after the team returns to Philadelphia. Beyond t

  • Report: VanVleet, Young moving toward extensions with Raptors

    The Toronto Raptors are reportedly closing in on contract extensions with Fred VanVleet and Thaddeus Young.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Gibson continues high-scoring output to help Bandits down Alliance for 4th straight win

    Shane Gibson posted 25 points to continue his high-scoring output and led the Fraser Valley Bandits past the visiting Montreal Alliance 97-81 for the franchise's fourth consecutive victory on Friday. The 6-foot-2 guard, who averaged 23.6 points in the three straight Fraser Valley wins prior to the Montreal matchup, posted 21 of his points from the three-point line, shooting 7-for-9 from 3-point range. James Karnik of Surrey, B.C., added 16 points off the bench for the Bandits in his first profes