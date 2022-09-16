At 10.75% CAGR, Breast Prosthesis Market to Hit USD 414.25 Million by 2030 – Latest Trends and Innovations, Regional Overview, Revenue Share, COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Forecasts - Adroit Market Research

Adroit Market Research
·4 min read
Adroit Market Research
Adroit Market Research

North America conquered the global breast prosthesis market with USD 56.6 million in 2020. The U.S. breast prosthesis market was witnessed as the most established and largest market globally throughout the forecast period.

Dallas,Texas, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Breast Prosthesis Market will achieve an estimated market value of USD 414.25 Million with an expected CAGR of 10.75% by 2030.

The ability to provide desired breast shape and size along with minimal adverse effects will significantly drive the global breast prosthesis market. A breast prosthesis helps to reshape and attain required changes of the breast with exact weight and perfectly fit the chest wall. Custom breast prosthesis allows having a prosthesis colour that matches the skin colour. A breast prosthesis enables you to have a completely natural-looking breast form. Cancer patients undergoing breast surgery immensely benefit from breast prosthesis which helps them to eliminate imbalance and maintain a symmetrical body. A breast prosthesis helps to attain the natural body posture after critical breast surgery. The ability to protect the scars and chest of an individual expands the growth of the global breast prosthesis market.

Global Breast Prosthesis market Scope:

Metrics

Details

Study Period

2019-2030

Market Size in 2030

USD 414.25 Million

Segment Covered

by Product, by Shape, By Region,

by Product Covered

Silicone Breast Prosthesis, Polyfill Foam Breast Prosthesis

by Shape Covered

Round, Asymmetric, Swimming Prosthesis, Partial Prosthesis, and Others

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa and South America

Key Players Profiled

Allergan Inc., American Breast Care, Arion Laboratories, Amoena Medizin-Orthopädie-Technik GmbH, Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH, ContourMed, Inc, Hans Biomed, Silimed, Jodee Post Mastectomy, Nearly Me Technologies LLC, Nicola Jane, Sientra, Inc., and Trulife Breastcare (Trulife Group) among others.

Request a pdf brochure @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1036

Furthermore, a breast prosthesis helps to eliminate friction and stress from sensitive areas of the chest wall.  The prevention of muscle-skeleton problems will significantly boost the global breast prosthesis market. A breast prosthesis helps to balance the entire body and relieves back and neck pain. Women undergoing breast surgeries can strengthen themselves emotionally with the help of breast prostheses. Silicon breast prosthesis tops the market with the restorative ability of the natural tissue. The ripple exclusion ability increases the demand for silicon prostheses. A breast prosthesis serves as an ideal replacement for the natural breast due to its shape and size compatibility with the body. The vastly expanding rate of women cancer patients is significantly driving the global market growth.

Breast prosthesis acts as an important treatment in case of unidentical breast size anomaly which significantly drives the global market growth. The increasing number of laboratories and advancements made in technology will boost market growth. A breast prosthesis enables patients to attain the presurgical form. Being formed with durable medical equipment, breast prosthesis is reliable and long-lasting.

Purchase a single user copy @https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1036

The global market has achieved greater heights owing to recent developments and innovations. On February 2021 Frida MOM Breast care was launched by Frida to enhance the postpartum experience for women. Extensive research and development are undertaken along with the utilization of the latest technology to drive the global breast prosthesis market.

A significant proportion of the global market will be captured by North America in 2030. The presence of excellent medical facilities and healthcare infrastructure will significantly boost the global breast prosthesis market. The constant innovations made and increased focus on technology-driven medical amenities will contribute to the growth of the breast prosthesis market. The availability of good insurance policies enables patients to avail quality breast prosthesis treatment.

The government initiatives to drive women’s health empowerment help to expand the regional market growth. Investments made in the healthcare sector will help expand the regional market. The maximized rate of women suffering from cancer and undergoing breast surgeries result in the growth of the breast prosthesis market. Lower medical costs and easy availability of resources will drive the breast prosthesis market.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Outlook
4. Breast Prosthesis Market by Product, 2019-2028 (USD Million)
5. Breast Prosthesis Market by Shape, 2019-2028 (USD Million)
6. Breast Prosthesis Market by Region, 2019-2028 (USD Million)
7. Company Profiles

Looking for DISCOUNT? If yes, then request for discount at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1036

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html  

About Us:
Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:
Ryan Johnson
Account Manager - Global
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600
Dallas, TX 75204
Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com
Phone No.: +1-9726644514, +91-9665341414
Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn


Latest Stories

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Minor leaguers form union, 17 days after organizing began

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association became the bargaining agent for more than 5,500 minor leaguers on Wednesday, completing a lightning fast organization campaign that launched just 17 days earlier. Minor leaguers, who earn as little as $10,400 per season, are expected to negotiate for an initial collective bargaining agreement during the offseason. Martin Scheinman, the sport’s independent arbitrator, notified Major League Baseball and the union that a majority of the

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • For Suns owner Sarver, a $10M US fine is the cost of a public lesson in how not to treat people

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. A heads-up to my future former white friends: Never say the N-word if you don't like consequences. Seems like a self-evident truth, but periodically we see public figures learn it first-hand. These are bitter, embarrassing, job-jeopardizing lessons about how to talk to, about, and around people. Cale Gundy, an assistant football coach at the University of

  • Toronto Arrows sign Australian-born Canada-eligible prop Connor Grindal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed Australian-born prop Connor Grindal for the 2023 Major League Rugby season. While born in Sydney, the 24-year-old Grindal is Canada-eligible by virtue of Canadian parents. He also comes with a rugby heritage. His father Iain was a scrum half with the Toronto Welsh (now the Toronto Dragons), Queen’s University, and Ontario provincial team throughout the 1980s before moving to Australia. While at Queen’s, Iain Grindal helped lead the Golden Gaels to four co

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Forward Nick Suzuki named captain of the Montreal Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Nick Suzuki is the new captain of the Montreal Canadiens. Coach Martin St-Louis made the announcement Monday morning as part of the team's annual golf tournament at the Laval-sur-le-Lac golf club. "It's a true honour for me and a privilege. This team's headed in a great direction, and I couldn't be more excited to be the captain and represent the team," Suzuki told reporters. "It means a lot, just to see the respect the management, teammates, (and) coaches have for me. I know it's a b

  • Hockey world unimpressed with new sponsor on Canadiens jersey

    The Montreal Canadiens revealed their newest captain on Monday, but the organization caught some flak for a less-welcome addition to the team's sacred jersey.

  • Italian star Lorenzo Insigne returns to training with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Italian star Lorenzo Insigne returned to training Wednesday after missing Toronto FC's weekend loss in Atlanta due to what the MLS team described as a "personal family situation." The club did not detail the matter when Insigne was absent from training last Thursday, but it was serious enough for fellow Italian Domenico Criscito to also skip practice "to support Lorenzo and his family." TFC lost 4-2 in Atlanta on Saturday, all but ending its slim hopes of making the playoffs. Prior to

  • Jays drop series finale to Rangers behind strong Perez start

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Martin Perez allowed one run in six innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the second consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Sunday afternoon. The Blue Jays head home following an 8-2 trip to play five games in four days against another AL wild-card team, Tampa Bay. The Rangers, meanwhile, snapped a three-game losing streak. “We feel good. It was a great road trip,” Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider said. “I really like where we are as

  • Ottawa Senators sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year, $1.35-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, US$1.35-million contract. The 27-year-old registered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over 49 games with Vancouver last season before being shipped to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. Motte was held without a point over nine regular-season games with the Rangers, but had two goals in 15 playoff contests as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference final. The native of St. Clair, Mich., was selected in

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th

  • Nick Suzuki named youngest captain in Canadiens history

    23-year-old Nick Suzuki, an alternate last season, succeeds Shea Weber, who served as captain from 2018-22.

  • Home-field advantage is CF Montreal’s next objective as playoffs near

    MONTREAL — With a post-season spot assured and four games to spare, CF Montreal has turned its attention to securing home-field advantage in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs. Montreal (16-9-5) secured its first playoff appearance since advancing to the semifinals in 2016 with a dramatic equalizer from Zachary Brault-Guillard in the fifth minute of stoppage time in a 2-2 draw with Columbus on Friday. The club enters Tuesday's game against the visiting Chicago Fire in second place in the Ea

  • Flames hire decorated women's player Rebecca Johnston for player development role

    CALGARY — Decorated Canadian women's hockey team forward Rebecca Johnston joined a recent wave of women entering NHL teams' hockey operations departments when the Calgary Flames took her aboard. The 32-year-old from Sudbury, Ont., will work in player development, prospect evaluation and on-ice instruction, as well as with the Flames Foundation in community programs in a full-time job, the Flames said Tuesday. Johnston, a three-time Olympic gold medallist, was the oldest player on the Canadian te