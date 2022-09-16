At 10.75% CAGR, Breast Prosthesis Market to Hit USD 414.25 Million by 2030 – Latest Trends and Innovations, Regional Overview, Revenue Share, COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Forecasts - Adroit Market Research

Adroit Market Research

North America conquered the global breast prosthesis market with USD 56.6 million in 2020. The U.S. breast prosthesis market was witnessed as the most established and largest market globally throughout the forecast period.

Dallas,Texas, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Breast Prosthesis Market will achieve an estimated market value of USD 414.25 Million with an expected CAGR of 10.75% by 2030.

The ability to provide desired breast shape and size along with minimal adverse effects will significantly drive the global breast prosthesis market. A breast prosthesis helps to reshape and attain required changes of the breast with exact weight and perfectly fit the chest wall. Custom breast prosthesis allows having a prosthesis colour that matches the skin colour. A breast prosthesis enables you to have a completely natural-looking breast form. Cancer patients undergoing breast surgery immensely benefit from breast prosthesis which helps them to eliminate imbalance and maintain a symmetrical body. A breast prosthesis helps to attain the natural body posture after critical breast surgery. The ability to protect the scars and chest of an individual expands the growth of the global breast prosthesis market.

Global Breast Prosthesis market Scope:

Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2030 Market Size in 2030 USD 414.25 Million Segment Covered by Product, by Shape, By Region, by Product Covered Silicone Breast Prosthesis, Polyfill Foam Breast Prosthesis by Shape Covered Round, Asymmetric, Swimming Prosthesis, Partial Prosthesis, and Others Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa and South America Key Players Profiled Allergan Inc., American Breast Care, Arion Laboratories, Amoena Medizin-Orthopädie-Technik GmbH, Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH, ContourMed, Inc, Hans Biomed, Silimed, Jodee Post Mastectomy, Nearly Me Technologies LLC, Nicola Jane, Sientra, Inc., and Trulife Breastcare (Trulife Group) among others.

Furthermore, a breast prosthesis helps to eliminate friction and stress from sensitive areas of the chest wall. The prevention of muscle-skeleton problems will significantly boost the global breast prosthesis market. A breast prosthesis helps to balance the entire body and relieves back and neck pain. Women undergoing breast surgeries can strengthen themselves emotionally with the help of breast prostheses. Silicon breast prosthesis tops the market with the restorative ability of the natural tissue. The ripple exclusion ability increases the demand for silicon prostheses. A breast prosthesis serves as an ideal replacement for the natural breast due to its shape and size compatibility with the body. The vastly expanding rate of women cancer patients is significantly driving the global market growth.

Breast prosthesis acts as an important treatment in case of unidentical breast size anomaly which significantly drives the global market growth. The increasing number of laboratories and advancements made in technology will boost market growth. A breast prosthesis enables patients to attain the presurgical form. Being formed with durable medical equipment, breast prosthesis is reliable and long-lasting.

The global market has achieved greater heights owing to recent developments and innovations. On February 2021 Frida MOM Breast care was launched by Frida to enhance the postpartum experience for women. Extensive research and development are undertaken along with the utilization of the latest technology to drive the global breast prosthesis market.

A significant proportion of the global market will be captured by North America in 2030. The presence of excellent medical facilities and healthcare infrastructure will significantly boost the global breast prosthesis market. The constant innovations made and increased focus on technology-driven medical amenities will contribute to the growth of the breast prosthesis market. The availability of good insurance policies enables patients to avail quality breast prosthesis treatment.

The government initiatives to drive women’s health empowerment help to expand the regional market growth. Investments made in the healthcare sector will help expand the regional market. The maximized rate of women suffering from cancer and undergoing breast surgeries result in the growth of the breast prosthesis market. Lower medical costs and easy availability of resources will drive the breast prosthesis market.

