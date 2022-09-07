With 10.3% CAGR, Fiber Optics Market Worth USD 9.73 Billion by 2027

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Fiber Optics Market size is projected to reach USD 9.73 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period

Pune, India, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fiber optics market size is expected to reach USD 9.73 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. The combined efforts of companies towards innovating fiber networks to reduce optical distribution network (ODN) construction and operations and maintenance (O&M) costs will have a remarkable impact on the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 4.48 billion in 2019.

Key Development:

November 2019: Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan announced that they have plans to reinforce their telecommunication systems by constructing a fiber-optic cable line, that will link the two countries through the Caspian Sea.


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 to 2027

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

10.3%

2027 Value Projection

USD 9.73 Billion

Base Year

2019

Fiber Optics Market  Size in 2019

USD 4.48 Billion

Historical Data for

2016 to 2018

No. of Pages

120

Segments covered

Component, Application and Geography

Fiber Optics Market  Growth Drivers

Growing Preference for Fiber Optics in Smart City Projects to Fuel the Market Growth

Large Capital Expenditure is Hindering the Growth of the Market

Adoption of Fiber-based Internet Connection by Businesses to Propel the Market Growth


Increased Consumer Volume & Rising Online Platforms to Aid Market Flourish During Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic turned the global prospect into an enclosed space with a majority of the general population being forced to work from home to curb the spread of the virus. The market witnessed more than moderate growth during the pandemic era due to increased adoption of the buy now pay later services by a variety of sectors. Shifting consumers’ preference towards online shopping and rising investments from dominant players further pushed the growth of the market.

Market Driver:

Emergence of IoT and Cloud Computing to Drive Market

Optical fiber is seen as an ideal solution for reliable, and secure connections among IoT devices. The emergence of IoT and cloud computing has led to higher bandwidth and better connectivity in workplaces and commercial office buildings, which in turn, will spur opportunities for the market. The rising implementation of fiber optic for monitoring of asset locations, temperature, and oil reserve levels in industries will further enhance the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The rising proclivity to improve data traction, security parameters, and product automation will promote the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the integration of cloud computing and fiber connectivity for constant streamline workflow will foster the growth of the market. Similarly, the adoption of cloud computing by many companies for customer relationship management (CRM) tools will simultaneously offer impetus to market. The rising cognizance of fiber optic including higher bandwidth speed capabilities, superior performance, and enhanced security will bode well for the market in the forthcoming years.


Regional Analysis:

Rising Demand for Higher Bandwidth to Aid Expansion in North America

The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 1.66 billion in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the rising adoption of optical fiber in the telecom industry. China accounted for the highest demand for optical fiber cables. The emergence of 5G is expected to be a driving factor in augmenting the growth of the market in the region. The rising adoption of fiber optical systems in an electric power grid, pipelines, highways, railways, airports, data centers will enhance the market potential in the forthcoming years. North America is predicted to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising need for higher bandwidth in communication and data services. As per the study conducted by Fiber Broadband Association and RVA in 2018, fiber has been deployed in around 41 million homes in the U.S. and connects 18.6 million homes. Europe is expected to rise tremendously during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for fiber optics in the region.

List of key players in Fiber Optics Market are:

  • Adtell Integration

  • Adtran, Inc.

  • ADVA Optical Networking

  • Broadcom, Inc.

  • Ciena Corporation

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.

  • CommScope

  • Corning, Inc.

  • Finisar Corporation

  • Fujitsu Optical Components Ltd.

  • Furukawa Electric

  • Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

  • Hengtong

  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

  • HUBER+SUHNER AG

Major Table of Content

Global Fiber Optics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

      • By Component (Value)

        • Hardware

          • Fiber Optic Cables

          • Fiber Optic Connectors

          • Fiber Optic Adapters

          • Attenuators

          • Modules/Enclosures

          • Others

        • Software

        • Services

          • Professional

          • Testing Services

      • By Application (Value)

        • Telecommunication

        • Smart Cities

        • Power Utilities

        • Aerospace and Defense

        • Industrial Automation and Control

        • Renewable Energy

        • Others

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Middle East and Africa

        • Latin America

  • North America Fiber Optics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

      • By Component (Value)

        • Hardware

          • Fiber Optic Cables

          • Fiber Optic Connectors

          • Fiber Optic Adapters

          • Attenuators

          • Modules/Enclosures

          • Others

        • Software

        • Services

          • Professional

          • Testing Services

      • By Application (Value)

        • Telecommunication

        • Smart Cities

        • Power Utilities

        • Aerospace and Defense

        • Industrial Automation and Control

        • Renewable Energy

        • Others

      • By Country (Value)

        • US

        • Canada

  • Europe Fiber Optics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

      • By Component (Value)

        • Hardware

          • Fiber Optic Cables

          • Fiber Optic Connectors

          • Fiber Optic Adapters

          • Attenuators

          • Modules/Enclosures

          • Others

        • Software

        • Services

          • Professional

          • Testing Services

      • By Application (Value)

        • Telecommunication

        • Smart Cities

        • Power Utilities

        • Aerospace and Defense

        • Industrial Automation and Control

        • Renewable Energy

        • Others

      • By Country (Value)

        • UK

        • Germany

        • France

        • Italy

        • Spain

        • Rest of Europe

TOC Continued...!!!


FAQ’s:

Which region hold the highest market share in this market?

The Asia Pacific dominated the market owing to the presence of a large number of these cables providers in China

How much is the fiber optics market worth?

As per our (Fortune Business Insights) study, the global market is predicted to reach USD 9.73 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 10.3% (2020 -2027).

