$10,000 to $25,000 a month in Sacramento County? These 5 California state jobs pay the most
The state of California is hiring in the departments of transportation, California energy commission, California correctional health care and more.
State jobs are known for offering competitive benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest public pension fund. Many of the following jobs have specific requirements, which are detailed in linked postings.
Sift through some of California’s highest-paid state jobs in Sacramento County, available on the CalCareers website and posted in the last seven days, as of Dec. 1:
Investment manager | Permanent full-time (hybrid)
Department: Public Employees’ Retirement System
Salary: $15,250 to $25,416.67 per month
The investment manager oversees market investment portfolios. This is a hybrid position with two days allotted for remote work.
The application will remain open until filled.
Chief psychologist | Permanent full-time
Department: California Correctional Health Care Services
Salary: $14,363 to $15,322 per month
The chief psychologist oversees mental health services at California State Prison, Sacramento.
The application closes on Dec. 12.
Want to stand out when applying for California state jobs? Your guide to these departments
How much do California state workers get paid? Search public salaries in our database
Attorney | Permanent full-time (hybrid)
Department: California Energy Commission
Salary: $11,644 to $14,954 per month
The attorney is the point person for California Energy Commission’s legal matters.
The application closes on Dec. 12.
Similar positions are available across the departments of housing and community, water resources control board and managed health care.
Senior transportation electrical engineer | Permanent full-time
Department: Transportation
Salary: $10,886 to $13,625 per month
The senior transportation electrical engineer supervises a team in charge of the California Department of Transportation’s Enterprise Traffic Data Branch. This position “may” allow telework, Calcareers states.
The application closes on Dec. 12.
Actuary | Permanent full-time (hybrid)
Department: Public Employees’ Retirement System
Salary: $10,150 to $13,474 per month
The actuary calculates insurance risks for the California Public Employees’ Retirement System. This is a hybrid position with two days allotted for remote work.
The application closes on Dec. 29.
Want to stand out when applying for California state jobs? Your guide to these departments
What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.