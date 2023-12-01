$10,000 to $25,000 a month in Sacramento County? These 5 California state jobs pay the most

The state of California is hiring in the departments of transportation, California energy commission, California correctional health care and more.

State jobs are known for offering competitive benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest public pension fund. Many of the following jobs have specific requirements, which are detailed in linked postings.

Sift through some of California’s highest-paid state jobs in Sacramento County, available on the CalCareers website and posted in the last seven days, as of Dec. 1:

Investment manager | Permanent full-time (hybrid)

Department: Public Employees’ Retirement System

Salary: $15,250 to $25,416.67 per month

The investment manager oversees market investment portfolios. This is a hybrid position with two days allotted for remote work.

The application will remain open until filled.

Chief psychologist | Permanent full-time

Department : California Correctional Health Care Services

Salary: $14,363 to $15,322 per month

The chief psychologist oversees mental health services at California State Prison, Sacramento.

The application closes on Dec. 12.

Attorney | Permanent full-time (hybrid)

Department : California Energy Commission

Salary: $11,644 to $14,954 per month

The attorney is the point person for California Energy Commission’s legal matters.

The application closes on Dec. 12.

Similar positions are available across the departments of housing and community, water resources control board and managed health care.

Senior transportation electrical engineer | Permanent full-time

Department : Transportation

Salary: $10,886 to $13,625 per month

The senior transportation electrical engineer supervises a team in charge of the California Department of Transportation’s Enterprise Traffic Data Branch. This position “may” allow telework, Calcareers states.

The application closes on Dec. 12.

Actuary | Permanent full-time (hybrid)

Department : Public Employees’ Retirement System

Salary: $10,150 to $13,474 per month

The actuary calculates insurance risks for the California Public Employees’ Retirement System. This is a hybrid position with two days allotted for remote work.

The application closes on Dec. 29.

