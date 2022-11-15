UPDATE 1-Zelenskiy urges G20 to adopt Ukraine's peace proposal

·2 min read

(Recasts, adds detail, comment)

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday told world leaders gathered at a Group of 20 (G20) summit in Indonesia that now was the time to stop Russia's war in his country under a peace plan he has proposed.

Zelenskiy was speaking via video link to the summit on the Indonesian island of Bali.

"I am convinced now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped," he said, according to a copy of his speech reviewed by Reuters.

Ukrainian forces have made advances against Russian troops in recent weeks in Ukraine's east and south.

Zelenskiy on Monday visited Kherson city in the south, the biggest prize his troops have recaptured, vowing to press on until Ukraine reclaims control of all of its occupied territory.

In his address to the G20, Zelenskiy said the war should be ended "justly and on the basis of the UN Charter and international law".

He called for restoring "radiation safety" with regard to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, introducing price restrictions on Russian energy resources, and expanding a grain export initiative. He also called for all Ukrainian prisoners to be released.

"Please choose your path for leadership - and together we will surely implement the peace formula," he said.

The United States expects the G20 to condemn Russia's war in Ukraine and its impact on the global economy at the conclusion of the meeting in Bali, a senior U.S. official said earlier.

Russia calls its action in Ukraine a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

Russia's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, is representing his country at the G20 after Russia said President Vladimir Putin was too busy to attend. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto, Fransiska Nangoy, Angie Teo; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Ed Davies, Robert Birsel)

Latest Stories

  • Zelenskiy urges G20 to adopt Ukraine's peace proposal

    NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday told world leaders gathered at a Group of 20 (G20) summit in Indonesia that now was the time to stop Russia's war in his country under a peace plan he has proposed. Zelenskiy was speaking via video link to the summit on the Indonesian island of Bali. Ukrainian forces have made advances against Russian troops in recent weeks in Ukraine's east and south.

  • For host Indonesia, a G20 summit dogged by Russia-Ukraine rancour

    Group of 20 leaders meet on Tuesday under very different circumstances than those host Indonesia envisioned when it began planning the summit last year, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine hanging over proceedings even in the absence of Russia's leader. Indonesia, the world's fourth-most populous country and Southeast Asia's largest economy, assumed the chair of the G20 in December with plans to focus on recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and boosting the interests of developing nations. Instead, Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February threw the word into turmoil and threw Indonesia's preparations for the summit out of kilter, forcing it into a high-stakes struggle to manage divergent demands and ensure the summit on the island of Bali takes place.

  • Ukrainian Troops Clear Buildings Abandoned by Russian Forces in Kherson

    Ukrainian soldiers in the recaptured city of Kherson were raising Ukrainian flags and clearing buildings abandoned by Russian forces after their withdrawal from the city in November.In footage posted on Monday, November 14, by Ukrainian Witness, a group of Ukrainian media professionals documenting the war, Ukrainian service-members are shown inspecting a factory that had been occupied by Russian troops. Inside, a soldier is seen picking up a watermelon – a symbol of Kherson Oblast, which is known for its rich farmland – and brings it outside.The Russian Ministry of Defence confirmed the retreat of its armed forces in the city and nearby areas on Friday, November 11.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the city on Monday. Credit: Ukrainian Witness via Storyful

  • Pelosi says Trump running for president in 2024 would be 'bad news for the country'

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said Trump "has encouraged people, strange kind of people to run for office, who do not share the values of our democracy."

  • Pence Says There Will Be Better Choices Than Trump in 2024

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence said he’s considering a run for president in 2024 even if Donald Trump makes another White House bid and that he thinks “we’ll have better choices” than the former president.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who

  • GOP Rep. Mo Brooks says it would be a 'bad mistake' to nominate Trump as the party's 2024 presidential nominee, calling his onetime ally 'incompetent' and 'crude'

    "Trump has proven himself to be dishonest, disloyal, incompetent, crude and a lot of other things that alienate so many independents," Brooks said.

  • Zelensky Visits Kherson Following Liberation

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the city of Kherson on November 14, days after it was liberated by Ukrainian troops following the withdrawal of Russia’s military.Footage posted by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, shows Zelensky in the city as a flag is raised and the anthem played.Russia confirmed the withdrawal of its armed forces from the region on Friday, November 11.The Russian withdrawal came just under two months after the Kremlin claimed Kherson Oblast as Russian territory following internationally condemned referendums in occupied Ukrainian territories. Credit: Kyrylo Tymoshenko via Storyful

  • Putin's 'desperation' in Ukraine is making Russia more dependent on other pariah states, top Pentagon official says

    "The power equation between Russia and Iran appears to be kind of out of whack," Colin Kahl, US undersecretary of defense, for policy said this month.

  • Russia Wants To Participate In The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

    Russia is looking to expand its footprint in Southwest Asia, deepening its involvement with Pakistan and Afghanistan

  • WRAPUP 9-Zelenskiy, visiting Kherson, vows to drive Russia from all of Ukraine

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday visited Kherson, the biggest prize his troops have recaptured so far, vowing to press on until Kyiv reclaims control of all its occupied territory. Zelenskiy's visit came as the heads of U.S. and Russian intelligence met in Turkey for the highest level publicly acknowledged face-to-face talks between the two countries since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.

  • Canada places 58 out of 63 in climate change performance ranking

    Canada gets low marks for its efforts to tackle climate change in the new Climate Change Performance Index presented at COP27, scoring 58th out of 63 countries evaluated.But the federal government says they’re starting to make changes to improve the country’s standing.

  • Ukrainian soldiers tie flag to damaged Antonovsky bridge in Kherson Oblast

    Ukrainian soldiers tie flag to damaged Antonovsky bridge, a strategic passage between the Kherson Oblast's liberated west bank and the east bank to where Russians retreated.Source: Telegram

  • Premier Danielle Smith rules out mask mandates despite widespread school illness

    Thousands of Alberta children are home from school with respiratory illnesses, but Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says a school mask mandate is not on the table, and she plans to prevent school boards from invoking them. "Health decisions are the purview of the health minister with advice from who he needs to seek advice from," Smith said at an unrelated news conference in Sherwood Park on Monday. "I've been talking with the justice minister about that, that we retain the full authority to be of

  • Russian fighter jets can't control the air over Ukraine, and Russia's attack helicopters are paying for it

    Ka-52s have seen "more intensive use" than other Russian helicopters in Ukraine, analysts say, and it's taking a heavy toll on them.

  • After a career calling some of Canada's greatest moments, Steve Armitage gets his call to the Hall of Fame

    With all the noise that's out there, I'm missing the sound of his voice and I'm willing to wager that I'm not alone. For most of the past six decades, Steve Armitage has been a genius when it comes to delivering the spontaneous and immediate description of sport — any kind of sport. He's the ultimate play caller who possesses that unique ability to capture the drama of a race. Steve's retired now, living the good life and playing golf or going fishing whenever he can. When I contacted him not so

  • Tough stretch awaits as Patriots chase playoffs after bye

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots returned from their bye week very much in the AFC playoff picture. But so is everyone else in an AFC East that suddenly has the most parity in the NFL. Entering Week 11 it's the only division in the league featuring all four teams with records above .500. New England (5-4) is last among them, yet currently holds the AFC’s final wild-card spot. Sunday’s home matchup with the New York Jets will begin a tough stretch that will see New England play three games o

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • AP source: Panthers CB Jackson has torn left Achilles tendon

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers starting cornerback Donte Jackson will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his left Achilles tendon in Carolina’s 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, a person familiar with the situation said Friday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the news. Jackson had started nine games this season with 30 tackles and two interceptions, including one he returned for a

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links bel

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S