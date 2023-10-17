UPDATE 1-Zelenskiy confirms Kyiv used US-provided ATACMS missiles

(Adds details throughout)

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday Kyiv has used U.S.-provided long-range Army Tacticle Missile System (ATACMS) missiles.

Kyiv has repeatedly asked the U.S. administration for ATACMS, in the hope the missiles could strengthen Ukraine's ability to attack and disrupt supply lines, air bases and rail networks in Russian-occupied territory, that could not be reached by short-range equipment.

"Today, special thanks to the United States. Our agreements with President Biden are being implemented. Very accurately - ATACMS missiles proved themselves," he said in his nightly address.

This marks the first officially confirmed usage of the ATACMS, that can fly up to 190 miles (306 km), in Ukraine.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ukrainian military said they hit two airfields used by Russia in the Moscow-occupied cities of Luhansk and Berdiansk.

According to its reports, nine helicopters, an air defence missile launcher and other equipment had been destroyed, runways had been hit, and heavy losses had been inflicted on Russian forces. Russia's Defence Ministry did not mention the attacks. (Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Alex Richardson, Alexandra Hudson)