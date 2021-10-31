UPDATE 1-Zambia's borrowing requirement includes money for Eurobond repayment, minister says

(Adds more details)

LUSAKA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Zambia's $2.4 billion borrowing requirement for its 2022 financial year includes $750 million which will be used to repay its Eurobond, Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said in an interview with the state television on Sunday.

"That amount of money that we are talking about, $750 million, is actually money that we are going to borrow to pay off that first Eurobond which we got which is due next year. So we are actually refinancing," Musokotwane said.

A year ago Zambia defaulted on its sovereign debt, becoming the first African country to do so during the coronavirus crisis.

The government pledged on Friday to slash its budget deficit and curb borrowing as it aims to agree an International Monetary Fund (IMF) lending programme by the end of next month and a debt restructuring early next year.

Musokotwane had said on Friday that to curtail further debt accumulation the government would not contract any external non-concessional loans, except for refinancing purposes.

On Sunday, he reiterated the need for the country to get loans on more favourable terms.

"Don't expect that borrowing is just going to stop. Of course there are some projects that were started earlier on that can't just stop ... Then also, there is room to borrow a little bit more on concessional borrowing," he said. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Giles Elgood)