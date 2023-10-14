UPDATE 1-Zambia, bilateral creditors agree debt rework memorandum of understanding - finance ministry

(Adds quote, context)

By Jorgelina do Rosario and Rachel Savage

MARRAKECH, Morocco, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Zambia has agreed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with its bilateral creditors on restructuring about $6.3 billion of debt, almost three years after the southern African country defaulted, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

Zambia was the first African country to default on its debt in the pandemic era and its restructuring process saw it agree broad terms to rework the debt with official creditors including China and members of the Paris Club of creditor nations in June.

"Each official creditor will now begin their internal process to sign the MoU. Following the signing of the MoU, the terms will be implemented through bilateral agreements with each member of the OCC (Official Creditor Committee)," a ministry statement said.

"The next step is to secure a comparable agreement with our private creditors," Zambia's finance minister, Situmbeko Musokotwane, said.

Zambia is committed to remaining in arrears to its commercial external creditors, the ministry said, until it secures a debt deal with comparable terms to the official creditor agreement.

The copper producer's commercial creditors include international bondholders, who are owed more than $3 billion.

"We are grateful to all our official creditors, especially the co-chairs of the committee, China and France, and vice-chair South Africa, for their commitment to help resolve Zambia’s debt overhang," Musokotwane said.

(Reporting by Rachel Savage and Jorgelina do Rosario; editing by Giles Elgood)