1 World Series stat shows the Yankees down 2-0 have the Dodgers right where they want them

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning during Game Two of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776228331 ORIG FILE ID: 2181272495

Typically, it's a near-death sentence to fall behind 2-0 in a best-of-seven playoff series. While it's not impossible to come back from that type of deficit, it's a lot harder to win four games before the other team wins two.

However, in the case of the New York Yankees in the World Series, the 2-0 hole might be a good omen.

The last two times the Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers met in the World Series, the home team won the first two games only to lose the next four.

In 1978, the Yankees won the series in six games after falling behind 2-0. In 1981, the Dodgers did the same.

If that trend continues, it's the Yankees' turn to climb out of the 2-0 hole, as the series shifts to Yankee Stadium. They'll also potentially have one less threat to worry about depending on the severity of Shohei Ohtani's shoulder injury.

In other words, there's still value in those +310 odds at BetMGM for New York to win the series. For those feeling bold, the Yankees have +1200 odds to win in six games.

New York is a -150 favorite on the moneyline for Game 3 Monday.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: 1 World Series stat shows the Yankees down 2-0 have the Dodgers right where they want them