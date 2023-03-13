UPDATE 1-'We won,' happy Canada minister says after VW battery plant announcement

·1 min read

(Adds comments by innovation minister)

OTTAWA, March 13 (Reuters) - Canada said on Monday that Volkswagen AG's decision to build its first North American battery cell plant in the province of Ontario was a huge vote of confidence in the Canadian auto industry.

"This is a home run for Canada ... when you have a home run like that, you have to celebrate and say, 'Yes, we won'," a jubilant federal Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told reporters.

The German giant said the plant would give its cars access to both Canadian and U.S. subsidies as it works to localise its electric-vehicle production chain in the region.

"It's a vote of confidence in Canada ... it's a huge vote of confidence in our auto sector," said Champagne, adding that Canada's access to critical minerals, sources of renewable energy and the continental market had helped seal the deal.

"This is going to be providing employment for decades to come ... it's a game changer for industry," he said. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

