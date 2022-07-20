1 woman dead, man in critical condition after motorcycle hits deer in Cochrane

A 56-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries after a motorcycle collision with a deer in the Cochrane area. (David Bell/CBC - image credit)

A 56-year-old woman is dead after a motorcycle collision with a deer in the Cochrane area.

Cochrane RCMP, fire and emergency services responded to the collision on Highway 22 north of Fireside Gate at about 1:13 p.m. on Tuesday. A 67-year-old male driver and his passenger were transported to Calgary hospitals in critical condition.

The female passenger succumbed to her injuries, according to a Tuesday night news release from RCMP.

The driver remains in critical condition, according to police.

"Cochrane RCMP send their sincerest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this tragedy," the release said.