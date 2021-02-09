UPDATE 1-White House says it aims to strengthen ties with Brazil, but will speak out on concerns
(Adds comment from Brazilian ambassador)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Biden administration isclosely following developments in Brazil with regard to humanrights and the environment, but aims to keep strengthening U.S.economic ties and trade with the South American country, WhiteHouse press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.
The administration of Democratic President Joe Biden on Feb.5 had announced an additional $300,000 (1.5 million reais) infunding from the U.S. Agency for International Development tobolster Brazil's emergency COVID-19 response, Psaki told a WhiteHouse briefing.
"We are by far the largest investor in Brazil, including inmany of Brazil's most innovative and growth-focused companies,and will continue to strengthen our economic ties and increaseour large and growing trade relationship in the months ahead,"she said.
Asked about calls by human rights groups and Democrats tohalt trade talks with Brazil over concerns about human rightsand the environment, Psaki said the Biden administration wouldnot refrain from raising concerns where there were differences.
"Just as is true in many of our relationships, we look foropportunities to work together on issues where there is jointnational interest, and obviously there's a significant economicrelationship, and we will not hold back on areas where wedisagree, whether it's climate or human rights, or otherwise,"she said.
The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives Waysand Means Committee last year blasted the administration offormer President Donald Trump for cozying up to Brazil.
In a letter in June, Ways and Means Committee ChairmanRichard Neal said President Jair Bolsonaro's government hadshown "a complete disregard for basic human rights," and arguedthat expanding ties would undermine the efforts of Brazilianhuman, labor and environmental advocates to "advance the rule oflaw and protect and preserve marginalized communities."
Nestor Forster, Brazil's ambassador to the United States,welcomed Psaki's comments and said Brazil was "fully on board"to address sustainable development and climate change concerns,and looked forward to expanded trade ties.
"What we want is to keep moving, keep working with theUnited States," he told a trade conference hosted by theWashington International Trade Association, adding thatBrazilian investment in the United States had already increasedfourfold over the past decade, generating thousands of jobs.
The Trump administration had sought to boost ties withBrazil, the largest economy in Latin America, and provide acounterweight to China, which has become Brazil's largesttrading partner.
In October, Brazil and the United States signed threeagreements to ensure good business practices and stopcorruption, and set a target for doubling bilateral trade in thenext five years from around $100 billion currently.
Bolsonaro last month wrote to Biden on the day he wasinaugurated and said he hoped the two countries would pursue abroad free-trade agreement during Biden's tenure.(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler andRosalba O'Brien)