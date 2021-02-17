UPDATE 1-Wells Fargo wins Fed acceptance for overhaul plan tied to asset cap - Bloomberg News
(Adds details on asset cap, background)
Feb 17 (Reuters) - Fed officials have privately signaled toWells Fargo & Co that they have accepted its proposalfor overhauling risk management and governance, Bloomberg Newsreported https://bit.ly/37nGqHq on Wednesday, citing people withknowledge of the matter.
Shares in the lender jumped 6% on Wednesday. The bankdeclined a Reuters request for comment.
The approval is a key step in getting a regulatory asset caplifted, which has hindered Wells Fargo's growth since 2018.
Wells Fargo has been in regulators' penalty box since 2016when details of a sales scandal first emerged, leading to thedeparture of two chief executives, billions of dollars inlitigation and remedial costs and the U.S. Federal capping itsbalance sheet at $1.95 trillion.
A Federal Reserve spokesman declined to comment. But theoriginal enforcement action adopted in 2018 lays out the lengthyprocess the bank must undertake to be relieved of the cap,including overhauling its board effectiveness and riskmanagement.
Under the public order, the Fed must sign off on any plan toaddress shortcomings at the bank and verify its implementation.After that, an independent third party must come in and reviewthe plan and its implementation. Only then would the Fed boardconsider voting to lift the asset cap.
Last month, Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo saidthe bank was making progress on getting the asset cap removedbut it still had "a significant amount of work to do".(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, Imani Moise inNew York and Pete Schroeder in Washington; Editing byRamakrishnan M.)