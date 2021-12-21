UPDATE 1-Walgreens limits sales of at-home COVID-19 tests to four per customer

(Changes sourcing)

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance is limiting sales of at-home COVID-19 tests to four per customer due to a surge in demand, the pharmacy chain said on Tuesday, as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads rapidly across the United States.

The new variant is spreading at a lightning speed, dashing hopes for a more normal holiday season, resurrecting restrictions and stretching the country's testing infrastructure ahead of holiday travel and gatherings.

Walgreens is working with suppliers to try and catch up with demand, a company spokesperson said in a statement.

The Biden administration on Tuesday said it would buy 500 million at-home rapid tests that Americans can order online for free starting in January as it tries to tackle the Omicron variant. (Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)