REFILE-UPDATE 1-Vietnam's VinFast recalls all of first batch EVs shipped to US over security risk

Vietnam's VinFast recalls all of first batch EVs shipped to US over security risk

HANOI, May 25 (Reuters) - Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast is recalling all of its first batch of vehicles it shipped to the United States following a security warning issued by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In a statement the NHTS said VinFast was recalling 999 VF8 models because of a software error in the cars' display, which prevented critical safety information from being shown.

It said that "may increase the risk of a crash".

VinFast has shipped two batches of VF8 to the United States with a total of 2,097 units.

Reached for comment, a VinFast spokesperson confirmed the recall and said the company would issue a response later.

In documents filed with the NHTSA, VinFast said it first became aware of the issue on April 27 while reading customer comments and concerns.

VinFast, which was founded in 2017 and began selling EVs in California this year, has so far shipped 2,907 electric cars to the United States.

VinFast, which was founded in 2017 and began selling EVs in California this year, has so far shipped 2,907 electric cars to the United States.

It is seeking to list in the United States via a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Black Spade Acquisition Co