UPDATE 1-US Treasury two-year, five-year net shorts fall -CFTC data

(Recasts, adds table, Fed's Powell's comments, details) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Speculators pared back bearish bets on U.S. Treasury two-year note and five-year note futures, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. The decline in net short positioning on the shorter end of the curve reflects expectations U.S. yields will be trending lower. The latest round of weaker-than-expected economic data such as Friday's report showing a slowing U.S. manufacturing sector, as well as dovish commentary from Federal Reserve officials this week suggested that the central bank is at the end or near the end of its tightening cycle. U.S. two-year net shorts fell to their lowest since late September to 1.288 million contracts in the week ended Nov. 28, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. U.S. five-year net shorts also declined to 1.398 million contracts, after hitting record shorts the previous week. In contrast, bearish positioning on longer-dated notes and bonds increased. Net shorts on benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year note futures rose to their largest since mid-October to 685,354 contracts. Net short contracts in the previous week hit a total of 658,158. Other long-dated bonds' net shorts expanded as well. U.S. T-bond futures' net shorts rose to 102,176 contracts in the latest week, as did U.S. long T-bonds. The latter's net shorts climbed to 329,265 contracts, data showed. The fall in net shorts on the front end of the curve and the simultaneous rise in bearish positioning on long-dated debt depicted a steepening trend in the yield curve. That's a scenario typical when the Fed is close to ending its rate-hiking cycle, analysts said. Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday struck a cautious tone on further interest rate moves, saying that the risk of under- or over-tightening is now more balanced. Powell said it was clear that U.S. monetary policy was slowing the economy as expected, with a benchmark overnight interest rate "well into restrictive territory." Powell noted, however, that the Fed is prepared to tighten policy further if deemed appropriate. The market viewed his comments as dovish, with investors pricing in expectations that the Fed is likely done raising rates. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 28 Nov 2023 Prior week week 432,134 417,109 Long 1,720,965 1,802,511 Short -1,288,831 -1,385,402 Net U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 28 Nov 2023 Prior week week 458,979 468,516 Long 1,857,479 1,937,149 Short -1,398,500 -1,468,633 Net U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 28 Nov 2023 Prior week week 510,993 479,587 Long 1,196,347 1,137,745 Short -685,354 -658,158 Net U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 28 Nov 2023 Prior week week 107,866 119,860 Long 210,042 219,843 Short -102,176 -99,983 Net U.S. Long T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 28 Nov 2023 Prior week week 95,430 92,660 Long 424,695 415,403 Short -329,265 -322,743 Net Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 28 Nov 2023 Prior week week 146,621 117,630 Long 350,111 266,912 Short -203,490 -149,282 Net (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Leslie Adler and Diane Craft)