UPDATE 1-US Treasury five-year futures net shorts hit largest on record - CFTC

(Adds details, table) By Davide Barbuscia NEW YORK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Speculators' bearish bets on U.S. Treasury five-year note futures surged to a record high in the week ending on Nov. 21, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Monday. Net shorts on five-year note futures rose to 1,468,633 contracts from 1,416,240 the prior week. Net shorts on two-year note futures were roughly unchanged week on week while bearish bets on 10-year note futures were trimmed slightly to 658,158 contracts from 661,766 the prior week, the CFTC data showed. Bearish bets decreased also for longer-term paper, with net shorts on US T-bonds futures trimmed to their lowest since June and net short positioning on ultra-long Treasury bonds futures at its lowest since July last year. Positioning on bond futures can indicate some investor expectations on interest rates. It can also be a result of relative-value trading strategies such as so-called basis trades, that try to take advantage of the price difference between futures contracts and underlying cash Treasuries. After an extended bond selloff earlier this year, Treasury yields - which move inversely to prices - have retrenched this month, partly because of expectations the Federal Reserve has reached a peak in its interest-rate hiking cycle. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 21 Nov 2023 Prior week week Long 417,109 435,839 Short 1,802,511 1,823,933 Net -1,385,402 -1,388,094 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 21 Nov 2023 Prior week week Long 468,516 448,867 Short 1,937,149 1,865,107 Net -1,468,633 -1,416,240 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 21 Nov 2023 Prior week week Long 479,587 514,109 Short 1,137,745 1,175,875 Net -658,158 -661,766 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 21 Nov 2023 Prior week week Long 119,860 109,797 Short 219,843 238,536 Net -99,983 -128,739 U.S. Long T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 21 Nov 2023 Prior week week Long 92,660 89,069 Short 415,403 414,830 Net -322,743 -325,761 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 21 Nov 2023 Prior week week Long 117,630 142,411 Short 266,912 292,532 Net -149,282 -150,121 (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia)