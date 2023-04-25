UPDATE 1-US natgas futures rise 2% on record LNG exports

(Adds latest prices) April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 2% to a one-week high on Tuesday as gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants remained on track for a second monthly high in April after Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas exited an eight-month outage in February. That price gain came despite forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected. On its second to last day as the front-month, gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 3.4 cents, or 1.5%, to settle at $2.307 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since April 18. Futures for June, which will soon be the front-month, were down about 5 cents to $2.43 per mmBtu. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 14.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April, up from a record 13.2 bcfd in March. Those seven U.S. LNG export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG. But LNG plants can pull in a little more gas than they can turn into LNG because they use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG. Some analysts have begun to question whether low gas prices in Europe and Asia could force U.S. LNG exporters to cancel cargoes again this summer after mostly mild weather this winter left massive amounts of gas in storage. In 2020, at least 175 LNG shipments were canceled due to oversupply and weak demand. Gas was trading at a 21-month low of $13 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe and a 22-month low of $12 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia. For now, however, most analysts say energy security concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 should keep global gas prices high enough to sustain record U.S. LNG exports in 2023. SUPPLY AND DEMAND U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the U.S. is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints prevent the country from exporting more LNG. Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 100.35 bcfd so far in April, up from 99.74 bcfd in March. That was close to the monthly record of 100.44 bcfd in January. One event that could boost output this year was a letter from U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Friday supporting Equitrans Midstream Corp's long-delayed 2.0-bcfd Mountain Valley Pipeline from West Virginia to Virginia. Mountain Valley - the only big gas pipeline under construction in Appalachia - is one of several U.S. pipeline projects that regulatory and legal fights with environmental and local groups have delayed. Many of those fights stemmed from problems with federal permits issued during former President Donald Trump's administration Analysts said Granholm's letter could be a sign that President Joe Biden's administration may support federal permitting reform legislation. Equitrans has said that such legislation could allow it to complete Mountain Valley by the end of 2023. Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly colder than normal through May 4 before turning near normal from May 5 to 10. With the weather slowly turning seasonally warmer, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 99.2 bcfd this week to 94.3 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Apr 21 Apr 14 Apr 21 average (Forecast) (Actual) Apr 21 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 74 75 42 43 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,004 1,930 1,484 1,644 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 21.2% 20.5% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2022 (2018-2022) Henry Hub 2.21 2.27 6.70 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 12.82 12.88 31.83 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 11.88 11.88 29.22 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 126 136 120 111 106 U.S. GFS CDDs 45 37 57 52 52 U.S. GFS TDDs 171 173 177 163 158 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Next Week This Week Five-Year Week Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 100.3 100.9 101.0 95.1 89.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.6 7.1 7.2 9.6 8.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 106.9 108.0 108.2 104.7 98.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.9 2.1 2.2 2.8 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.2 5.5 5.1 6.1 5.1 U.S. LNG Exports 14.4 14.0 13.5 12.2 7.1 U.S. Commercial 7.4 8.1 7.2 7.7 8.7 U.S. Residential 9.6 10.5 9.0 9.9 12.5 U.S. Power Plant 28.2 29.7 28.6 25.4 24.9 U.S. Industrial 21.5 22.1 21.7 21.6 22.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.1 2.0 2.0 2.4 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 73.8 77.6 73.6 71.6 76.0 Total U.S. Demand 95.3 99.2 94.3 92.7 90.8 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Apr 28 Apr 21 Apr 14 Apr 7 Mar 31 Wind 14 17 15 16 14 Solar 4 5 5 4 4 Hydro 6 7 7 7 7 Other 3 3 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0 Natural Gas 38 37 38 38 39 Coal 15 14 14 15 16 Nuclear 20 18 19 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 2.19 2.20 Transco Z6 New York 2.02 1.56 PG&E Citygate 5.40 4.91 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) 1.85 1.68 Chicago Citygate 2.17 2.18 Algonquin Citygate 2.30 1.77 SoCal Citygate 6.20 7.40 Waha Hub 1.78 1.70 AECO 1.81 1.79 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 29.75 29.75 PJM West 34.00 29.75 Ercot North 23.50 16.75 Mid C 85.33 84.00 Palo Verde 45.00 40.50 SP-15 45.00 41.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Josie Kao)