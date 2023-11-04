UPDATE 1-US consultancy Gallup withdrawing from China -FT

(Adds detail, paragraphs 2-4)

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Consultancy firm Gallup is pulling out of China, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Saturday.

The Washington-based firm has told its clients it is closing its China operations and advised customers that it would move some projects outside the country, while others would be cancelled, according to the newspaper.

The company provides research and analysis to companies for marketing purposes. It started its China operations in 1993 and had offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, the report said citing public payroll records.

Gallup is closing all three offices in mainland China and it is unclear whether it will retain some of its local employees, the report added.

Gallup did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)