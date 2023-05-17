UPDATE 1-Uruguayan fintech Dlocal posts 35% rise in Q1 profit

(Adds results details)

MEXICO CITY, May 17 (Reuters) - Uruguayan fintech Dlocal on Wednesday posted a 35% jump in its first-quarter profit compared to a year earlier, landing at $35.5 million.

The payment provider's profit was boosted by strong revenues "across all regions", dLocal said, as total payments volumes grew 70% year-on-year to reach record levels.

The global payments provider said revenues for the period rose 57% to $137 million; within the company's

forecasted

range of between $135 million to 138 million.

Dlocal, which operates across most of Latin America as well as parts of Africa and Asia, saw adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grow 38% to $45.5 million.

The results follow a difficult period for the company following a short-seller report published at the end of last year accusing dLocal of

potential fraud, which dLocal has denied. (Reporting by Reuters Newsroom, Editing by Isabel Woodford)