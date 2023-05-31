UPDATE 1-United Airlines CFO Laderman to retire in 2024

(Adds details from the announcement in paragraphs 2 to 5, share movement in last paragraph)

May 31 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Gerry Laderman had announced plans to retire in 2024.

The Chicago-based carrier plans to appoint a new CFO later this year.

Laderman is expected to retire in September 2024 after being appointed to the role in 2018, the airline said in a regulatory filing.

Laderman, a 35-year United veteran, played a pivotal role in steering the airline through the 2020 pandemic and lead the team that arranged $2 billion and $6 billion in financing.

Prior to becoming CFO, Laderman served as senior vice president of finance, procurement, and Treasurer at United.

Shares of the airline rose 2.1% before the bell, tracking a 2.4% jump in American Airlines' stock, after the carrier raised its second-quarter profit outlook on lower fuel costs.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)