UPDATE 1-Unionized Pemex workers back revised collective contract

MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Unionized workers at Mexican state oil company Pemex approved a revised collective contract with the company, the union said on Thursday, without disclosing the agreed wage increase or benefits.

The proposal was approved with just over 92% of the votes in favor and had a participation of 78.51%, the union said.

The deal was agreed to during a Oct. 17 consultation with some of the union's nearly 92,000 workers, the Oil Workers Union of the Mexican Republic said in a statement.

The new contract for the company's unionized workers is valid from Aug. 1, 2023 to July 31, 2025, the union said.

According to Mexican law, reviews of collective contracts, which include salary and benefits, are carried out every two years, while salary increases are carried out every year. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Isabel Woodford and Bill Berkrot)