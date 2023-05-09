UPDATE 1-Ukraine's air defence systems repelling attacks on Kyiv, officials say

(Recasts to say attacks repelled, alerts issued for all Ukraine)

May 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine's air defence systems were repelling Russian attacks on the country's capital, Kyiv's military administration said early on Tuesday, after air raid alerts were issued across the country.

"Air defence systems are working on the outskirts of Kyiv," the administration said on its Telegram messaging app.

Tuesday's attacks came a day after Russia launched its biggest drone swarm yet in a renewed air campaign unleashed 10 days ago after a lull since early March. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Himani Sarkar)