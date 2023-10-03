UPDATE 1-Ukraine to transfer some agricultural cargo controls to Lithuania's Klaipeda

(Adds details from statement, paragraphs 2-3)

KYIV, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Veterinary and sanitary controls of Ukrainian agricultural cargo bound for the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda will in the next two days be transferred from the Polish-Ukrainian border directly to Klaipeda under a deal reached by Kyiv, Warsaw and Vilnius, the Ukrainian farm ministry said on Tuesday.

A ministry statement quoted Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky as saying the move, proposed by Ukraine, was aimed at speeding up transit through Polish territory.

The ministry statement quoted Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus and Lithuanian Agriculture Minister Kestutis Navickas as saying their governments "support such a control mechanism and consider it a constructive step".

Ukraine, which is fighting a full-scale Russian invasion, is seeking a deal with Warsaw in a dispute over Polish restrictions on imports of Ukrainian grain, which Warsaw says it imposed to protect Polish farmers. (Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka, Editing by Timothy Heritage)