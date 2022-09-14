UPDATE 2-UK to set out details of energy crisis package for businesses next week - spokesman

(Adds quote)

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Britain's government will next week set out further details of its plan to support businesses through the energy crisis, Prime Minister Liz Truss's spokesman said on Wednesday.

The spokesman said the scheme would help with October energy bills and be backdated if necessary.

"We will confirm further details of the business support scheme next week. The scheme will support businesses with their October energy bills and that includes through backdating if necessary," he told reporters.

"We are speaking to energy companies and businesses and representative organisations to provide them with reassurance on the points I've just set out."

Britain announced last week it would cap consumer energy bills for two years and provide billions to help businesses struggling to cope with soaring energy costs.

Details of the scheme were scarce at the time, and promised as soon as possible, but the public work of government was subsequently paused following the death of Queen Elizabeth. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James; editing by Michael Holden)