UPDATE 1-UK leadership live debate interrupted after incident in studio

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - A live debate between the two candidates vying to succeed Boris Johnson as British prime minister came to a sudden halt on Wednesday when there was a loud crash in the studio.

The debate, which was being hosted by Talk TV and the Sun newspaper and broadcast live, cut away after a loud bang, with one candidate Liz Truss looking visibly concerned.

"Oh my god," Truss, the British foreign minister, said.

A Sun reporter quoted a spokeswoman for News UK as saying there had been "a medical issue, it's not a security issue and the candidates are okay".

The spokeswoman said if they could get the debate back on air they would. (Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Andy Bruce)