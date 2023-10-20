UPDATE 1-UBS overhauls board of domestic business after Credit Suisse takeover

(Adds detail, comment, background)

ZURICH, Oct 20 (Reuters) - UBS on Friday said it will overhaul the board of its domestic Swiss business following its takeover of Credit Suisse.

The lender said Roger von Mentlen will become chairman of the boards of directors of UBS Switzerland and of Credit Suisse Switzerland.

He will replace Markus Ronner, who was chairman of UBS Switzerland since 2022, and Peter Derendinger, who served as chairman of the board of directors of Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG since March 2019.

The change, effective from Nov. 1, is designed to ensure "closely coordinated supervision" of the two Swiss banks, which are expected to complete their legal merger next year.

UBS said in

August

it planned to integrate Credit Suisse's domestic business into its existing operations following its emergency takeover of its fallen rival earlier this year.

Sergio Ermotti, UBS Group CEO, said: "We would like to thank the previous board members for their great commitment and congratulate Roger von Mentlen on his appointment as chairman of the board of directors.

"Roger is the ideal candidate to lead both boards with an eye to successfully combining the two banks in Switzerland.” (Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Friederike Heine)