UPDATE 1-U.S. Treasury's Yellen, China's Liu pledge 'frank' talks, aim to manage differences

By Andrea Shalal

ZURICH, Jan 18 (Reuters) -

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He met in Zurich on Wednesday for what they said would be "frank" talks, but both pledged to manage their differences and find ways to work together on global challenges.

Yellen told Liu she planned to address issues of concern in their first in-person meeting, but said both countries needed to manage "our differences and prevent competition from becoming anything ever near conflict."

"While we have areas of disagreement, and we will convey them directly, we should not allow misunderstandings, particularly those stemming from a lack of communication, to unnecessarily worsen our bilateral economic and financial relationship," Yellen said at the start of a meeting scheduled to last over two hours.

Liu said both countries need "serious communication" and coordination on issues including climate change and the economy and that he was ready for an in-depth exchange.

"We do believe that we have to always bear in mind the bigger picture, try to manage our differences appropriately and seek common ground," Liu said, speaking through an interpreter. "In this way, hopefully we can work together to maintain the overall stability of Chinese-U.S. relations."

The former Federal Reserve chair said she hoped to delve deeply into topics of mutual concern, including macroeconomic cooperation and climate finance. A Chinese official said they would also touch on the possibility of a world recession.

Treasury officials said the discussion would centre on the global economy, sovereign debt issues and climate change, as the world's biggest economies work to repair frayed relations.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to increase communication when they meet in Indonesia in November.

Liu, a confidante of Xi, on Tuesday urged global leaders gathered in Davos for the World Economic Forum to abandon what he called a "Cold War mentality" and expand international cooperation on issues such as climate change.

Yellen and other top U.S. officials say the U.S. economy should be able to skip a recession in 2023, but acknowledge slower growth is likely.

China's economic growth looks set to rebound from mid-2023 following relaxed COVID-19 curbs, after slumping to one of its worst levels in nearly half a century.

The IMF has warned against decoupling the global economy into two competing blocs, saying it could reduce global economic output by up to 7% - and even more in vulnerable countries.

Yellen's meeting with Liu comes before a three-country visit to Africa, where she will push to expand U.S. trade and business ties with the continent, which China has long dominated.

Yellen is also expected to repeat her criticism of Beijing - now the world's largest creditor - for not moving more quickly to provide debt relief, as well as its use of forced labor in China's Xinjiang region and "non-market" economic practices.

Yellen has met virtually three times with Liu since taking office, and met in Bali, Indonesia, with Chinese central bank governor Yi Gang. Liu will step down this year as part of an overhaul of China's economic leadership disclosed in September.

In December, Yellen told reporters she was also open to visiting China and looked forward to more "intense interactions" with Chinese officials.

For daily Davos updates in your inbox sign up for the Reuters Daily Briefing here