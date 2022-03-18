UPDATE 1-U.S. Treasury net shorts decrease in latest week -CFTC

(Adds details, table) NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - Speculators trimmed bearish bets on U.S. Treasury note futures in the latest week, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 320,997 contracts. Net shorts also decreased for shorter-dated government bond futures, despite the market expecting government bond yields with relatively short duration to increase on the back of tighter monetary policy. The U.S. Federal Reserve increased interest rates by 25 basis points this week, its first hike since 2018, as it seeks to cool the economy to counter persisting inflation. U.S. 2-year Treasury yields, which reflect interest rate moves by the Fed, have climbed to 1.95% this week, from 1.746% a week earlier. Net shorts on U.S. 2-year note futures went down to 20,433 contracts in the week ended March 15. Net shorts on U.S. 5-year note futures decreased to 347,302 from 452,141 a week earlier. Net shorts on ultra T-bonds futures decreased to 266,244, the smallest since August last year, CFTC data showed. The short positioning on the front end of the curve, despite its decline, reflected widespread expectations that the Fed is committed to raise interest rates multiple times this year. Most Fed policymakers now see the federal funds rate rising to a range between 1.75% and 2% by the end of 2022, the equivalent of a quarter-percentage-point rate increase at each of the Fed's six remaining policy meetings this year. They project it will climb to 2.8% next year - above the 2.4% level that officials now feel would work to slow the economy. Speculators remained bullish on U.S. T-bond futures, with net long 44,238 contracts in the week ending March 15, against 47,368 net long contracts a week earlier. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 15 Mar 2022 Prior week week Long 312,101 253,295 Short 332,534 366,041 Net -20,433 -112,746 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 15 Mar 2022 Prior week week Long 335,536 308,793 Short 682,838 760,934 Net -347,302 -452,141 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 15 Mar 2022 Prior week week Long 293,043 305,324 Short 614,040 683,044 Net -320,997 -377,720 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 15 Mar 2022 Prior week week Long 125,767 132,656 Short 81,529 85,288 Net 44,238 47,368 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 15 Mar 2022 Prior week week Long 87,587 83,173 Short 353,831 367,591 Net -266,244 -284,418 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 15 Mar 2022 Prior week week Long 421,782 514,260 Short 2,950,259 2,898,956 Net -2,528,477 -2,384,696 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 15 Mar 2022 Prior week week Long 70,601 46,020 Short 175,882 184,158 Net -105,281 -138,138 (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jonathan Oatis)