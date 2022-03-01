UPDATE 1-U.S. short-term funding stress gauge rises, Libor-OIS spread hits highest since April 2021

(Adds analyst comment, context, updates prices)

NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - The current spread between the U.S. three-month Libor and the overnight index swap rate, a gauge of short-term funding stress, rose on Tuesday to its highest since April 2021 as the fallout of the Russia-Ukraine war filters to certain money markets.

On Tuesday, Russia warned Kyiv residents to flee their homes, as it rained rockets on the city of Kharkiv, with Russian commanders intensifying their bombardment of Ukrainian urban areas.

The spread on Tuesday hit nearly 11 basis points. The higher spread suggests banks are becoming more nervous about lending to each other because the cost has increased.

The LIBOR-OIS spread is the credit and term premium a lender would charge for a three-month unsecured loan over an overnight bank loan, which is tied to the effective fed funds rate, the risk-free rate set by the Federal Reserve. That spread is viewed as one measure of strain in money markets.

That said, analysts said this metric is not suggesting that the money market is in panic mode.

At the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, the LIBOR-OIS spread blew out to 135 basis points.

"It represents a modestly higher risk in the market than we have seen in much of the past year, but by no means is this an unprecedented or acute signal that the market is sending," said Dan Belton, fixed income strategist, at BMO Capital in Chicago.

"But we are living in a different world now where liquidity is very ample, so a 10 basis-point rise could be viewed as significant from this lens," he added.

In other money market sectors, the cost of raising U.S. dollar funds in the euro swaps market fell on Tuesday after hitting its highest since March 2020.

Three-month euro cross-currency swaps fell to 29.37 basis points. On Monday, that rate hit as high as 40 basis points, as foreign banks and companies scrambled for dollar funding.

