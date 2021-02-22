UPDATE 1-U.S. orders extra inspection of some Boeing 777s after United incident, Japan suspends use
(Recasts with FAA, Japan action, writes through)
Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators announced extrainspections on Boeing Co 777 jets using the same type ofengine that shed debris over Denver on Saturday, while Japanwent further and suspended their use while it considers whataction to take.
The regulatory moves involving Pratt & Whitney 4000 enginescame after a United Airlines 777 landed safely at DenverInternational Airport on Saturday after its right engine failed.
United Airlines said on Sunday it would voluntarily andtemporarily remove its 24 active planes of the type from itsschedule.
Images posted by police in Broomfield, Colorado showedsignificant plane debris on the ground, including an enginecowling scattered outside a home and what appeared to be otherparts in a field.
Japan's transport ministry ordered Japan Airlines Co Ltd(JAL) and ANA Holdings Inc to suspend the useof 777s with P&W4000 engines while it considered whether to takeadditional measures.
The transport ministry said on Dec. 4, 2020, a JAL flightfrom Naha Airport to Tokyo International Airport returned to theairport due to a malfunction in the left engine about 100kilometres north of Naha Airport.
That plane is the same age as the 26-year-old UnitedAirlines plane involved in Saturday's incident.
United Airlines is the only U.S. operator of the planes,according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Theother airlines using them are in Japan and South Korea, the U.S.agency said.
"We reviewed all available safety data following yesterday'sincident," the FAA said in a statement. "Based on the initialinformation, we concluded that the inspection interval should bestepped up for the hollow fan blades that are unique to thismodel of engine, used solely on Boeing 777 airplanes."
Japan said ANA operated 19 of the type and JAL operated 13of them.
Pratt & Whitney, owned by Raytheon Technologies Corp, was not available immediately for comment.
Boeing said its technical advisers are supporting the U.S.National Transportation Safety Board with its investigation.(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney, David Shepardson inWashington and Eimi Yamamitsu in Tokyo; Editing by Sam Holmesand Christopher Cushing)