UPDATE 1-U.S. and Mexico target GM labor 'violations,' testing new trade deal

David Lawder and David Shepardson and Daina Beth Solomon
·4 min read

(Adds comments by Mexican president and U.S. Trade Representative, background)

By David Lawder, David Shepardson and Daina Beth Solomon

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - The United States is testing powers to protect workers under the trade deal replacing NAFTA and asked Mexico on Wednesday to probe alleged abuses at a General Motors Co factory, a move that may put tariffs on some of the firm's profitable pickups.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said her office and the Department of Labor received "information appearing to indicate serious violations" of worker rights in an April union contract vote at GM's Silao factory in central Mexico.

Tai said she will partner with the Mexican government to try to "prevent a race to the bottom" for U.S. and Mexican workers.

Mexico's leftist president welcomed the action, crediting provisions in the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal that aim to strengthen Mexican unions and slow migration of U.S. auto production south of the border.

"It's a good thing. Before, the trade deal did not look at the labor situation," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at a regular news conference.

Mexico's labor ministry has already said it found "serious irregularities" in the union-led vote by the GM Silao plant's 6,000 union workers to ratify a labor contract and ordered a new vote within 30 days. Officials have said some ballots were destroyed.

Labor remedies under USMCA include revoking tariff-free access for the violating factory's goods. In GM's case, that could mean applying a 25% U.S. pickup truck import tariff on Silao-made trucks, a move that could add thousands of dollars to each vehicle's cost.

GM said it will cooperate with the U.S. and Mexican governments and that it condemned violations of labor rights including actions to restrict collective bargaining.

The so-called request for review marks the first use of the Rapid Response Labor Mechanism in USMCA, which allows countries to target labor rights violations at specific factories. Tai helped negotiate the labor enforcement mechanism on behalf of Democrats in the U.S. Congress.

GM won key changes to USMCA that allowed it to continue to build hundreds of thousands of high-profit pickups in Mexico for export to the United States annually.

In a statement, Tai praised Mexico "for stepping in to suspend the vote when it became aware of voting irregularities" and said the U.S. action "will complement Mexico’s efforts to ensure that these workers can fully exercise their collective bargaining rights."

Under NAFTA, Mexican factory wages stagnated for more than two decades, in part because of a union system that made it hard for workers to organize freely. Mexico's minimum wage of less than a $1 an hour is the lowest among the OECD group of industrial economies.

Despite the new USMCA powers, a domestic labor reform, and government hikes to minimum wages, Mexican workers are expected to earn far less than U.S. peers for the foreseeable future.

PROFIT CENTER

GM's Silao plant https://www.reuters.com/article/us-trade-nafta-autos/game-of-chicken-gm-bets-on-mexican-made-pickup-trucks-idUSKBN1F42G7 is a linchpin of its North American truck strategy, producing more than 339,000 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra full-sized pickup trucks in 2019. That was more than a third of the company's total of 906,000 that year.

"We do not believe there was any GM involvement in the alleged violations or that any government-approved inspectors were denied access to the facility, and have retained a third-party firm to conduct an independent and thorough review," the company said in a statement.

USTR's request comes days before U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Dearborn, Michigan, to tour a Ford Motor Co electric vehicle plant to highlight his push for $174 billion in government funding to expand electric vehicle production and charging infrastructure.

Ford builds all of its U.S. full-size pickup trucks in the United States but both GM and Ford are investing in electric vehicle production in Mexico, prompting the United Auto Workers union to call for tax incentives to apply only to U.S.-assembled EVs.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki declined to say on Tuesday if Biden supported limiting EV subsidies.

Tai's request warns all automakers - including Ford, Volkswagen and Chrysler parent Stellantis - that the Biden administration will not tolerate past Mexican labor practices that critics say kept wages depressed.

In cases of workplace violations at factories that export to the United States, Lopez Obrador said the two governments would establish a dialog and intervene so that rights were respected.

If the United States and Mexico cannot reach an agreement to resolve the matter, Tai can request a dispute settlement panel to review the matter, with the entire process meant to take about 90 days from the initial request.

Tai has requested that the U.S. Treasury immediately suspend final settlement of customs accounts for U.S. border entry of GM's Silao trucks, a move that preserves the option to apply tariffs to them later. (Reporting by David Lawder and David Shepardson in Washington and Daina Beth Solomon in Mexico City Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Matthew Lewis)

  • Low-scoring Ducks contemplate change after another lost year

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks' playoff drought has reached three seasons because they were the NHL's worst offensive team for the second time in three years. The Ducks can't score, and so they can't win. That's the root of the worst season in franchise history by points percentage, and the source of Anaheim's longest playoff drought since 2002. Along with an NHL-low 124 goals this season, the Ducks even had the worst power play in modern NHL history, scoring just 8.9% of the time. Some help has arrived in the form of Trevor Zegras, Jamie Drysdale, Max Comtois and Troy Terry. But Anaheim's young talent has a very tall task ahead just to carry this team to mediocrity on the offensive end of the ice. And until they figure it out, the Ducks aren't going anywhere. “We haven’t had much success over the last few years, so when that builds up over time, more than likely something is going to change,” goalie John Gibson said Tuesday. “I wouldn’t be surprised if something changes. I think we need to be at least contending for a playoff spot.” If Ducks owner Henry Samueli is contemplating a wholesale leadership change, he is hiding it awfully well. General manager Bob Murray appears to be the person who will make the Ducks' high draft pick after they finished with the NHL's second-worst record, and coach Dallas Eakins seems safe to return for his third season. And while the Ducks managed to win only 17 games — fewer than every team except Buffalo — their veteran core has expressed little discontent with a lost year of its collective career. “Very optimistic,” forward Adam Henrique said. “With the way this year was, with the hopes of getting back to more of a normal year, things could maybe settle in a little more on a day-to-day lineup basis. I'm optimistic for the team, certainly.” Gibson sounded a bit more like his team's fans when asked about his own level of optimism for the Ducks, who have provided truly terrible goal support for their netminder during three years of his playing prime. “Honestly, I'm not sure right now,” Gibson said. “I mean, I love it here," he added. "I love the city. Love the fans. But at the same time, I want to win, so obviously I think we've got to start taking some steps forward and trying to figure out what's needed to make that happen. Nobody wants to lose, but it seems like the last few years, we found ways to lose games, put ourselves behind the 8 ball and maybe be a little comfortable with losing. We have to figure out what's the best plan of action to change." POWERLESS PLAY Anaheim scored 11 power-play goals in 123 opportunities. By comparison, three NHL players had more power-play goals than the Ducks this season: Leon Draisaitl (14), TJ Oshie (13) and Joe Pavelski (13). The Ducks had little confidence with the man-advantage, and it was reflected in their puck movement and shot selection. Eakins' staff was unable to find a solution, particularly while playing without injured defenseman Hampus Lindholm. If Eakins returns in the fall, it's no stretch to say his job security should be tied to fixing his team's inept power play. CAPTAIN'S FUTURE Getzlaf's eight-year, $66 million contract ends this summer, and the long-serving captain has not re-signed or retired. The 35-year-old center kept his options open in his exit interview, saying he would talk to Samueli and Murray before making a decision. “There's things I want to address with me and my family going forward,” Getzlaf said. “This organization has always been in my heart. I've always been here. So we'll definitely see how the summer goes, and my discussions with Bob, and if he wants me back.” Getzlaf's game has changed with age, but he remains a clever playmaker and a strong captain. If he retires or leaves, the Ducks would need a recalibration of their on-ice leadership. CAP CLEARANCE Getzlaf's deal and David Backes' contract are off the books, and Corey Perry's buyout figure drops considerably. It all adds up to more salary cap flexibility than Murray has given himself in many years. The Ducks have the room to sign free agents, and the young prospects to compete for proven talent in trades. The big question is whether Murray can get it done. GETTING BACKUP Ryan Miller ended his four seasons as Gibson's backup by announcing his retirement last month. The crease has been the strongest area of the ice for Anaheim over the past three years, but the Ducks seem equipped to keep it solid from within. Miller's departure opens an opportunity for Anthony Stolarz, the 27-year-old netminder who posted a 2.20 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage in eight appearances as Anaheim's third-stringer this season. MCNAB RETIRES While Murray is still in charge, one of his top lieutenants just retired. David McNab had been in Anaheim's executive since the franchise's founding nearly three decades ago under Disney's ownership and his departure as the senior vice president of hockey operations will open an opportunity for Murray to bring in fresh ideas, if he wants them. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press

