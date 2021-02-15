UPDATE 1-U.S. lawmakers will set up commission to probe Jan. 6 attack on Capitol - Pelosi
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker NancyPelosi said on Monday lawmakers will establish an outside,independent commission to review the "facts and causes" relatedto the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters ofthen-President Donald Trump.
Pelosi said in a letter to lawmakers that the commissionwould be modeled on a similar one convened after the Sept. 11,2001 attack on New York and the Pentagon. Pelosi said the panelwill also look at the "facts and causes relating to thepreparedness and response of the United States Capitol Policeand other federal, state, and local law enforcement."
She has tasked retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General RusselHonoré with assessing security needs of the Capitol in theaftermath of the attack. Based on his interim findings, she saidCongress must allocate additional funds "to provide for thesafety of members and the security of the Capitol."
She added: "It is clear from his findings and from theimpeachment trial that we must get to the truth of how thishappened."
More than a month after the attack that left five dead aspro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol and sought todisrupt the certification of Joe Biden's victory as president,the Capitol complex remains guarded by more than 5,000 NationalGuard troops and ringed with eight-foot fences rimmed with razorwire. The troops are expected to remain through mid-March.
Last month, the U.S. Capitol Police head urged lawmakers toadd permanent fencing and back-up security, noting a 2006security assessment recommended installation of a permanentperimeter fence around the Capitol.
Many lawmakers and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser have urgedcongressional leaders not to adopt permanent fencing orpermanent military security.
More than 200 people have been charged with federal crimesin the bloody assault on Congress, which led to Trump’simpeachment trial on a charge of inciting insurrection. Trumpwas acquitted on Saturday on a vote of 57-43, as sevenRepublican senators joined Democrats in favor of conviction,though short of the required majority.(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Richard Chang andDan Grebler)