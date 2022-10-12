UPDATE 1-U.S. delegation visiting Haiti amid humanitarian crisis

(Adds details, background)

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday sent a delegation of top officials to Haiti amid a humanitarian crisis created by armed gangs but stopped short of offering troops requested by the Caribbean nation.

Haiti has called for armed assistance to help combat a crisis caused by a blockade on its main fuel port by a coalition of gangs and U.S. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed an international "rapid action force" to help Haiti's security forces.

Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols is leading a delegation, which also includes Lieutenant General Andrew Croft, military deputy commander of the U.S. Southern Command, and White House and other officials, the State Department said in a statement.

Briefing reporters on the trip, a senior Biden administration official said a package of humanitarian aid would be issued later on Wednesday, along with measures such as U.S. travel bans to hold accountable current and former Haitian officials and others involved in street gangs.

"Our intent in doing so is to demonstrate that there are consequences for those who fund and foment violence in Haiti," the official said. The official said Washington would not announce financial or economic sanctions on Wednesday but said additional unspecified measures were being prepared.

The blockade has crippled transport and forced businesses and hospitals to halt operations. It has also led to a shortage of bottled water, just as the country confirmed a new outbreak of cholera, the spread of which is controlled through hygiene and clean water.

Asked whether Washington had ruled out sending troops, a second official said it was "premature to talk about just a U.S. security presence."

The official said the United States had been focusing recently on building up the capabilities of the Haitian National Police to manage the security situation and is now exploring a number of options with international partners.

"It doesn't have to be limited to, you know, boots on the ground," the official added.

A second U.S. official said as "a sign of resolve and support for the people of Haiti" that the U.S. Coast Guard would deploy one of its major cutters to patrol offshore at the request of the Haitian government.