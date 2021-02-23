UPDATE 1-U.S. aviation regulator warns of new safety risks from pandemic
(Adds quotes, background)
Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Aviation Administrationchief Steve Dickson warned on Tuesday of a changed industry inthe wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that has shaken air travelover the past year and created new safety risks that must beaddressed.
"The industry that existed last March in many respects nolonger exists today," Dickson said at a town hall aboutcommercial aviation safety shown on social media, citing theretirement of veteran pilots, new fleets with complex aircraftand less international flying.
"All these changes are creating a whole new set of stressorsthat can inject new safety risks into the system," he said.
While the risk of a fatal U.S. commercial aviation accidenthas fallen by 94% since 1997 thanks to improvements in aviationsafety, Dickson said the industry must proactively curb newsafety risks by understanding the pandemic's impact.
He cited added training and enhanced industry oversight aspossible measures.
"COVID-19 has created a tremendous amount of disruption andchange in our system with breathtaking speed," he said.
Airlines have parked jets and drastically reduced theirworkforce, mostly through early retirement programs, as theyweather a sharp downturn in demand as a result of the pandemic.
Separately, Dickson said the agency was acting quickly tofinalize a new emergency airworthiness directive that wouldrequire stepped-up inspections of all Boeing 777-200airplanes with Pratt & Whitney PW400 engines after an enginefailure on a United Airlines flight forced an emergencylanding on Saturday.(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and David Shepardson; Editing byRichard Chang)