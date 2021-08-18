UPDATE 1-U.S. Army orders environmental review of Louisiana plastics project

(Adds comment from Army Corps official)

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Army on Wednesday ordered a full environmental review of a proposed Formosa Group petrochemical plant in St. James Parish, Louisiana, opposed by local groups concerned about the health impact in an area overburdened with pollution.

The review, which could take years, will be conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, according to a memo posted on the Twitter feed of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works.

"As a result of information received to date and my commitment for the Army to be a leader in the federal government's efforts to ensure thorough environmental analysis and meaningful community outreach, I conclude an EIS process is warranted to thoroughly review areas of concern, particularly those with environmental justice implications," Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army Jaime Pinkham said.

An EIS is an environmental impact statement. The company could not immediately be reached for comment. It has previously said the plant would produce plastics needed for everyday life and would benefit the local community and U.S. consumers.

Louisiana's Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards supports the project as an economic driver for his state. His office was not immediately available for comment.

Local activists have pressured the seven-month-old Biden administration to halt construction of the massive petrochemical and plastics complex in a Louisiana region nicknamed "Cancer Alley," home to several major petrochemical facilities and refineries where residents suffer high rates of cancer. (Reporting by Nichola Groom and Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Howard Goller)