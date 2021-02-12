UPDATE 1-Trump's lawyers to present case for his acquittal in impeachment trial

(Adds comments from Trump lawyers, Democratic aides)

By David Morgan and Richard Cowan

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's defenselawyers will argue at his impeachment trial on Friday that theformer president should be acquitted of inciting last month'sdeadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, as the Senate races toward afinal vote as soon as Saturday.

David Schoen, one of Trump's lawyers, said the defense teamwould take three to four hours to lay out its case againstconvicting Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 riot, which sentlawmakers scrambling for safety and resulted in the deaths offive people, including a police officer.

Trump's lawyers have argued his rhetoric was protected bythe U.S. Constitution's free speech guarantee and thatprosecutors had not directly connected the actions of therioters to Trump.

Democratic prosecutors wrapped up their case on Thursday,arguing that Trump knew what would happen when he exhortedsupporters to march on the Capitol and "fight like hell" asCongress gathered to certify Democrat Joe Biden's victory in theNov. 3 election, and that the Republican former president shouldbe held accountable.

Trump has falsely claimed that Biden's victory in Novemberwas the result of widespread fraud.

Defense lawyer Bruce Castor said on Friday he would arguethat the prosecution had not shown that Trump was responsiblefor the storming of the Capitol.

Trump lawyer Schoen told reporters on Thursday night theformer president's words in his speech on Jan. 6 did not add upto incitement.

"It's a powerful speech, but when you use the word fightmost of the times during the case, it's clear he's talking aboutlegislators fighting for our rights, people fighting toadvocate," he said.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives chargedTrump on Jan. 13 with inciting the insurrection, but Democratsare unlikely to get a conviction in the evenly-divided Senate orto bar Trump from running for office again.

Conviction requires a two-thirds majority in the 100-memberSenate, which means at least 17 Republicans would have to defyTrump despite his continued popularity among Republican voters.

If Trump is acquitted, the Senate could decide to censurehim or even vote to bar him from holding public office again.Asked on Thursday about pursuing the latter option, SenateMajority Leader Chuck Schumer said that decision would have towait until the end of the trial.

On Tuesday, the Senate voted largely along party lines tomove ahead with the impeachment trial even though Trump's termended on Jan. 20. Six Republican senators sided with Democrats.

In their arguments, the Democratic prosecutors providednumerous examples of Trump's actions prior to the rampage toillustrate what he intended when he told his supporters to go tothe Capitol on Jan. 6.

The trial is scheduled to resume at 12 p.m. EST (1700 GMT).

Senior aides to the Democratic prosecutors said theyexpected defense lawyers on Friday to show videos of heatedrhetoric from other politicians, including Democrats, in aneffort to show equivalency to Trump's remarks.

"They really believe that the logical conclusion of the lawis that a president who has lost an election can incite mobviolence, can direct his followers to ransack the Capitol tostop a peaceful transfer of power and that there is nothing theUnited States Senate can do about it," one of the aides said.

DID IT CHANGE ANY MINDS?

Several Republican senators have praised the presentation ofthe prosecution, although they questioned whether it had changedany minds. Republican Senator Mike Braun tweeted that he stillbelieved it was unconstitutional to remove a former presidentfrom an office he no longer held.

The Senate in a 56-44 vote on Tuesday determined that it didhave the power under the U.S. Constitution to hold animpeachment trial for a former president. Democrats had arguedthat without that, presidents would have essentially uncheckedpower in their final weeks in office.

Three Republican senators who are sitting as jurors at thetrial - Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham and Mike Lee - met with theTrump defense team on Thursday night to discuss its legalapproach, a source familiar with the meeting said.

Republican Senator Bill Cassidy told reporters he wanted tohear the defense respond to the timeline laid out by Houseprosecutors detailing Trump's inaction as the riot developed andhis call to a senator even as lawmakers were being evacuated.

"Now, presumably since we were at that point being evacuatedI think ... there was some awareness of the events," Cassidysaid. "And so what I hope the defense does is explain that."

Neither side has so far announced an intention to callwitnesses, leaving senators on track for final arguments and avote as soon as Saturday.

Trump is the first U.S. president to be impeached twice andthe first to face trial after leaving office. His firstimpeachment trial, which stemmed from his efforts to pressureUkraine to investigate Biden, ended in an acquittal a year agoin what was then a Republican-controlled Senate.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell, Richard Cowan, David Morgan andMakini Brice; Additional reporting by Karen Freifeld; Writing byJohn Whitesides and Paul Simao; Editing by Scott Malone andAlistair Bell)