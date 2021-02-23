UPDATE 1-Trudeau welcomes 'sorely missed' U.S. leadership in Biden meeting

(Updates with meeting started)

By Alexandra Alper and David Ljunggren

WASHINGTON/OTTAWA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President JoeBiden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sought onTuesday to turn the page on the Trump era, stressing thecountries' deep ties and pledging to work together on COVID-19and climate change in their first bilateral meeting.

"The United States has no closer friend, no closer friendthan Canada," Biden told Trudeau via an electronic video linkwith the Canadian leader and top aides. "That's why you were myfirst call as president (and) my first bilateral meeting," hesaid.

The two leaders "robust" agenda would address the COVID-19pandemic, economic recovery, climate change, refugees andmigration, fighting for democratic values around the globe andstrengthening democracies at home, Biden said.

Trudeau welcomed the Biden administration, citing inparticular Washington's renewed attention to climate change incontrast to former U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Thank you, again, for stepping up in such a big way ontackling climate change. U.S. leadership has been sorely missedover the past years," the Canadian leader said.

Canada has often been a U.S. president's first foreign stop,but the COVID-19 pandemic turned the sit-down between the twoleaders and some of their top deputies into a virtual affair.

Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other officials, allwearing dark masks, sat at a long table in a White House meetingroom, near a large video screen beaming in Trudeau's image fromOttawa.

It was not clear the meeting would result in any new deal onissues including Canada's access to vaccines produced in theUnited States or a shared standoff with China over the detentionof a Huawei executive.

It is expected to yield a shared document outliningcross-government collaboration on a wide range of issues, asenior U.S. administration official told reporters.

Biden irritated Ottawa shortly after taking office on Jan.20 by blocking the $8 billion Keystone XL pipeline project topump oil sands crude from Alberta to Nebraska, and proposing a"Buy American" program aimed at directing more U.S. spendingtoward domestic manufacturers.

But the two leaders made clear they wanted to put thedispute behind them and work together.

REKINDLED ALLIANCE

A Biden administration official said the U.S. presidentwould raise the topic of the countries' investment in the NorthAtlantic Treaty Organization. Trump often disparaged allies fortheir shortfall in funding the mutual defense organization.

Trudeau was the first world leader to congratulate Bidenwhen the Democrat was declared the winner of the Novemberelection, illustrating the degree to which the close U.S. allylooks to move on from Trump's four years in office.

The Republican former president, who often clashed withtraditional allies on trade, imposed tariffs on Canadianaluminum and steel. He traveled only once to Canada for a G7meeting in 2018, and blasted Trudeau for being “very dishonestand weak” after he left.

Trump also forced the renegotiation of the North AmericanFree Trade Agreement, talks that consumed Trudeau's governmentfor years.

Tuesday's session began with a 45-minute meeting betweenBiden, Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, nationalsecurity adviser Jake Sullivan and their Canadian counterparts.

An expanded meeting following that was expected to include abroader set of officials. Trudeau was accompanied by his financeminister, Chrystia Freeland, and others. Biden and Trudeauplanned to address the public around 5:45 p.m. (2245 GMT).

The U.S. official signaled little willingness to expandCanada's access to vaccines manufactured in the United States,saying Washington's focus is on vaccinating Americans.

The official said the White House expected Trudeau to raisethe issue of two Canadians detained by Beijing and charged withespionage after Canada's detention of Meng Wanzhou, chieffinancial officer of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, on a U.S. arrest warrant.

The official said the White House believed the Canadianswere unjustly detained and would work to secure their releasebut added it would not meddle in independent Department ofJustice matters. Meng remains under house arrest.

Trudeau also wants Canada and the United States tocollaborate more closely on manufacturing electric vehicles andsupplying critical minerals needed to make batteries for carsand other clean technologies, Trudeau told Reuters earlier thismonth.

Canada also seeks exemptions to a U.S. effort to ensurefederal agencies buy American-produced goods. That could hurtCanada, given how tightly the two nations' economies areintegrated.(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and David Ljunggren; additionalreporting by Stee Holland and Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington andSteve Scherer in Ottawa; Additional reporting by ValerieVolcovici; Writing by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by HeatherTimmons and Peter Cooney)