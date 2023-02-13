UPDATE 1-TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield hits new six-week high

(Adds details)

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The benchmark U.S. 10-year treasury yield rose to a six-week high on Monday as markets continued to reposition for tighter monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve, a day ahead of the release of inflation data.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes reached 3.755% in London hours on Monday, its most since Jan. 6, edging above Friday's previous top.

U.S. yields have been rising since data at the start of this month showed much stronger than expected U.S. employment, leading many investors to reconsider the odds that the Fed raises its federal funds rate beyond the 5.00%-5.25% peak previously expected as it tries to rein in inflation.

As a result the U.S. consumer price index due Tuesday is pivotal as a stronger than expected print would likely drive bets the Fed will keep monetary policy tighter for longer, and cause yields to rise further.

A Reuters survey of economists expects the consumer price index to climb 0.4% month-on-month for January and the core CPI to gain 0.4% as well.

"It only feels like yesterday that US inflation prints were seen as last year’s news given the recent falls," said Deutsche Bank Strategist Jim Reid in an morning note to clients.

"However that view has received a bit of a jolt in the last 10 days. First we had payrolls print which raised the prospect that core services ex-shelter could stay stronger for longer. Then we had lots of hawkish central bank speak that the market had previously ignored but was now slowly waking up to."

The U.S. two-year yield, which is particularly sensitive to moves in rates expectations rose 2 basis points to 4.543% its highest since late November. (Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Toby Chopra and Angus MacSwan)