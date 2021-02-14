UPDATE 1-Trains halted, scores injured as Japan cleans up after strong quake
(Adds details, quotes)
By Issei Kato
IWAKI, Japan, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Trains were halted over awide swath of northeastern Japan on Sunday after more than 100people were injured in an earthquake that appeared to be anaftershock from the devastating quake that hit the area in 2011.
The 7.3 magnitude quake struck shortly before midnightSaturday and cracked walls, shattered windows and set off alandslide in Fukushima, the area closest to the epicentre.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake was believedto be an aftershock from the magnitude 9.0 March 11, 2011earthquake that set off a tsunami and the world's worst nuclearaccident in 25 years. The agency warned of aftershocks forseveral days.
The quake shook buildings in the Japanese capital Tokyohundreds of kilometres (miles) away.
Though hundreds of thousands of buildings lost electricityjust after the quake, which struck at 11:08 p.m. local (1408GMT), power had been restored to most by Sunday morning.
Several thousand households remained without water, though,and residents lined up with plastic jugs to receive water fromtrucks.
The power outages did not affect any of the Pfizer IncCOVID-19 vaccines that arrived on Friday for inoculations thatare to start this week, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Katotold a Sunday morning news conference.
At least 104 people were injured, NHK national televisionsaid, including several who suffered fractures, but there wereno reported deaths.
There was no tsunami, and no reports of irregularities atany nuclear plants. NHK reported that about 160 ml (5 ounces) ofwater had leaked from a spent fuel pool at the Fukushima Dai-Nireactor but that this presented no danger.
The quake revived memories of the 2011 monster quake, whichdevastated a wide swath of the Pacific coastline and killednearly 20,000.
Shinkansen bullet train service to much of northern Japanwas suspended due to damage along the tracks. Service along oneline was not expected to be restored until at least Tuesday.
Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world's mostseismically active areas. Japan accounts for about 20% of theworld's earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater.(Reporting by Issei Kato in Iwaki; Writing by Elaine Lies;Editing by Michael Perry and William Mallard)