1 Tomato Snack “Cherubs® To Go” Debuts in 7-Eleven® Stores Throughout Mexico

Convenient Packaging Provides Healthy Alternative for Ready-to-Eat Snacking

NatureSweet Cherubs To Go

Snack Pack Debuts in Mexico

San Antonio, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Antonio, TX, November 9, 2022 — The producer of the number one small tomato snack in the United States, NatureSweet®, is introducing its popular To Go product in Mexico. Cherubs® To Go are washed and ready-to-eat snacking tomatoes in a convenient palm-sized container. Beginning this week, the snack pack that has taken off in the United States will be available in all 7-Eleven stores throughout Mexico.

“The packaging for our new “Cherubs®To Go” makes this a convenient, healthy, “no-excuses” snack if you do not have much time,” says Amit Patel, Marketing Director of Innovation, for NatureSweet®. “The tomatoes are washed and ready to eat. We are thrilled to debut this as a snacking option for consumers in Mexico.”

Inside each “To Go” snack pack is a handful of the sweetest and best-selling tomatoes in North America, protected by crush-resistant packaging. The breathable lid allows tomatoes to live longer and retain their natural freshness. Since the launch of “Cherubs® To Go” in August, the popular product has become the number one seller in its category, surpassing sales of all other small tomato snacking items.

To Go snacks are great for all occasions and are available in a single-portion package. Whether you are looking for a healthy on-the-go snacking alternative or an addition to a meal, NatureSweet Cherubs® To Go offers people with busy lifestyles a healthy and delicious alternative.

About NatureSweet, Ltd.

NS Brands, Ltd.® is the single source solution for organic and conventional greenhouse-grown vegetables in North America driven by the consumer’s preference and demand for snacking tomatoes. Always vine-nurtured and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, only NS Brands, Ltd. produce guarantees great taste all year round. NS Brands, Ltd’s produce is carefully grown, harvested, and packaged by more than 5,000 full-time Associates, and is sold at major grocers, mass retailers, club stores, and food service operators in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Known for its amazing Associates, award-winning quality, and innovative packaging, NS Brands, Ltd. ® is also committed to having a positive social, environmental, and economic impact on the communities in which they operate.

