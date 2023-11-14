UPDATE 1-TIM grid sale paves way for state-controlled network operator - minister

(Adds background)

ROME, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia's (TIM) planned sale of its fixed-line network to U.S. fund KKR boosts the prospects of creating a national grid operator under state control, Italy's industry minister said on Tuesday. "Prospectively, I think this [the deal] will enhance the creation of a national grid operator under public control, in full respect of the EU competition law," Minister Adolfo Urso said during an event in Rome.

The 19-billion-euro deal ($20.4 billion) is backed by the administration of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, which authorised the Treasury to spend up to 2.2 billion euros to take a 20% stake in the network.

That would enable the Treasury to become a leading shareholder in the network in light of a future KKR exit in the span of five to six years through an IPO, sources previously said. ($1 = 0.9330 euros) (Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing Federico Maccioni)