The 1 Thing You Can Do Now Ahead Of Hosting Christmas This Year

Whether you’re having your family, in-laws or friends over, hosting on Christmas Day can be a stressful affair.

Not only is there the worry of catering for everyone and the dynamics at the table, but there’s always a weight on the host’s shoulders for everyone to have a good time.

These pressures might apply every year, but as the cost of living crisis rages on, the financial burden of hosting these celebrations feels heavier than ever as we approach the festive season.

According to the latest ONS figures, UK inflation currently sits at 6.7%, meaning the average food shop is 12% higher than last year.

So, instead of the expensive last-minute rush for food, decorations and all the other things that can make Christmas magical, Mat Megens, a personal finance expert and founder of budgeting app HyperJar, shared an extremely helpful tip regarding what you can be doing now to ease your Christmas costs.

Sharing is caring

While the smell of cinnamon candles, turkey and mulled wine might be in the air at Christmas, so is a sense of pride for whoever’s hosting.

We’ve been made to think that a host has to provide everything for the big day, but according to Megens that just isn’t the case.

“Don’t be shy asking friends and family if you need to borrow anything that might help you with hosting,” he says – using dishes, silverware, candles and decorations as examples.

“It’s also quite nice when guests can contribute, so perhaps think about a form of modified potluck where you can suggest guests bring either a dessert, drink or appetiser.”

Not only will these ease the financial and preparatory burden on your shoulders, but it means that everyone feels included. Plus, there’ll be more food! (Which is never a bad thing).

It’s probably best to tell your guests about this sooner rather than later, though – the more time for everyone to prepare, the better.

Other ways to save in the run up to Christmas, according to Megen, include:

Buying non-perishable foods like nuts, crisps or any canned or frozen foods in the lead-up to Christmas to help spread the cost.

Planning ahead and booking a food shop delivery slot to help you resist that last-minute temptation to splurge.

Considering a chicken instead of a turkey – it’ll be cheaper!

Buying secondhand Christmas decorations or a ‘wonky’ real Christmas tree to save cash.

